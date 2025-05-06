Triple H has already made a huge mistake with Jey Uso as World Heavyweight Champion

Triple H might have already put a small dent in Jey Uso's World Heavyweight Championship run. The Game has not scheduled the World Heavyweight Champion for a match at WWE Backlash.

Ad

The Samoan superstar won the biggest match of his career at WrestleMania 41, defeating Gunther for the world championship. Given the magnitude of his win, every WWE fan was awaiting his next big PLE match. Unfortunately, it looks like Triple H has made a huge error by leaving the World Heavyweight Champion out of WWE Backlash.

Given that he holds the top prize on the red brand, The YEET Master should ideally be featured on every PLE. Instead, Uso defended his title against Seth Rollins on this week's Monday Night RAW.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

When Jey won the Men's Royal Rumble earlier this year, everyone thought this was the starting point of his journey to become a main event player. However, that didn't seem to be the case. For the first time in many years, the Men's Royal Rumble winner didn't headline either night of WrestleMania. His match opened The Show of Shows this year.

Jey Uso still has a lot of buzz around him. However, if the current scenario continues, his aura in the eyes of WWE fans may reduce drastically, and an opportunity to cash in on him may be missed. That said, it's not too late to turn things around.

Ad

Former WWE writer feels Triple H doesn't know how to get superstars over

Since Triple H has taken over the creative duties, the company has seen days like it's never seen before. The Game has brought in his own flavor and style as he leads this industry into the future.

However, a former WWE writer isn't impressed with Paul Levesque's booking style. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Vince Russo made a huge claim, stating that The King of Kings had no idea how to get people over with fans.

Ad

"I don't know. I don't think Triple H knows how to get anybody over. I've not seen Triple H get anybody over. It's that simple. Last week, I think it was on RAW; I can't even remember who's on what show. You return Aleister Black, and immediately, you put him in a 50-50 match. You don't get somebody over that way. He wasn't over the first time he was here because you didn't get him over," he said. [17:51 onwards]

Ad

Ad

While this may be too early to judge, there could be a few truths to it, too. The superstars who are currently ruling the roost, like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and more, got over with fans under the previous regime.

However, The Game is trying to create a mark of his own, giving pushes to superstars like Jey Uso, Jacob Fatu, Dominik Mysterio, Tiffany Stratton, and more. He was also very instrumental in the historic heel turn of John Cena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andrew Rego Andrew is a WWE writer with Sportskeeda since 2021. He is a childhood WWE fan, watching the show since the age of nine, making his reason to write about WWE a no-brainer. Andrew started his career writing about Cricket, Football and more for leading Indian Sports broadcaster, Star Sports. He then worked for Essentially Sports and InsideSport as a WWE writer in the WWE/AEW division.



Andrew joined SportsKeeda in 2021. He works in the Trends team that helps WWE fans around the globe find answers to all their questions. Apart from writing for Sportskeeda, Andrew is also a football coach with State level team Mumbai Ultras. Know More