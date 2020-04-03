Triple H hints at what WWE are doing differently at WrestleMania 36

Triple H revealed what would be different this weekend at WrestleMania 36

The Show of Shows will be held at the Performance Center and other locations

WrestleMania 36 will take place at the Performance Center and other venues

WWE has been forced to make major alternations to WrestleMania 36 due to the ongoing situation in the world. While most sports in the world have shut down, WWE is still going ahead with The Show of Shows, which will air from the Performance Center and other venues.

Triple H, while speaking to TV Guide ahead of this weekend's WrestleMania 36, spoke about what WWE is doing differently with this year's WrestleMania. He revealed that WWE is shooting and presenting the show differently, while some matches will be held "off-site"

"So there are some matches and some components and things that will take place this year like we've never done before. Bray Wyatt and John Cena will have a Firefly Fun House match, which will be different from anything we've ever done in the WWE. The Undertaker and A.J. Styles will have a Bone Yard match, and they will be doing that from an off-site location. So the opportunity to do things differently, shoot them differently, present them differently. Hopefully, we'll open up this WrestleMania in ways that people have never seen before and give them an opportunity to be entertained in ways they never have before."

Triple H spoke about how some of the changes that WWE has been forced to make could be used in future shows depending on how well it does at WrestleMania 36. He revealed that WWE planned in advance for this eventuality and WWE "started looking at what all the possible scenarios and outcomes could be" during this pandemic.

He said that the WWE Superstars have had to adapt to not wrestling in front of a crowd and said that he's been impressed by how the Superstars have adapted to this massive change.

For the first time in the history of WrestleMania, the show will be held as a two-day event, set to take place on April 4 and April 5. 16 matches have so far been confirmed for WrestleMania 36, with nine titles on the line over the course of the two days. Each day is set to have a three-hour show, excluding the pre-show, which will be an hour long.