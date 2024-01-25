Triple H to honor 51-year-old superstar after five years of full-time retirement? Exploring WWE Hall of Fame 2024 possibility

The WWE Hall of Fame 2024 induction ceremony is on the horizon. This year Triple H will have to make the difficult choice of who gets to enter the coveted club. Though it's a difficult decision, the former World Champion could select a 51-year-old retired legend for the ultimate honour.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, a retired superstar who recently joined the TKO Board of Directors, is the great in question. The Rock announced his departure from professional wrestling back in 2019. He hasn't participated in an official match since defeating Erick Rowan in six seconds at WrestleMania 32 when he set the record for the quickest match in WrestleMania history. He has, however, made a few appearances at different shows.

Given that Johnson is currently an essential component of TKO Group's operations, it wouldn't be shocking to see him awarded the greatest accolade WWE has to offer its icons. Without a question, he will be a Hall of Famer in the future. Knowing this, Triple H may decide to bring him into the fold earlier rather than later this season.

Undoubtedly, the 2024 Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be a magnanimous affair. WWE Universe is excited to witness other greats from the organization receive recognition for their achievements. And if The People's Champion is one of those legends, it will be much more thrilling.

That being said, this is all just speculation, and there is no telling who is on the list for this year's Hall of Fame. Fans will just have to wait and see what WWE has in store.

Triple H is excited to have The Rock on board at TKO Group

It's a significant move for The Rock and WWE that he has chosen to join the TKO Group. Congratulatory messages poured in after the announcement, with celebrities and fans alike applauding the corporation for choosing The Great One. As a long-time rival and adversary of The Rock, Triple H also had a thing or two to say about the decision.

Unsurprisingly, given their animosity towards each other is now a thing of the past, he is excited about the move. Taking to X, Triple H expressed his joy over how TKO Group continues to become better with every passing day, while also welcoming the Brahma Bull to the team.

Expand Tweet

The Rock's move into the upper echelon of the WWE family is huge. It will be exciting to see just how things progress from here

What do you think of The Rock's decision to join TKO Group's Board of Directors? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.