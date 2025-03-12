Triple H to immediately take former WWE Women’s Champion off TV until WrestleMania 41? Possibility explored

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H might take a former women's champion off TV until WrestleMania 41. This could be because The Road to WrestleMania is already well on its way and this star doesn't seem to have a feud for the The of Shows.

Bayley first lost the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, and in this week's episode on RAW, she also lost the No.1 Contender's match for Lyra Valkyria's Women's Intercontinental Title.

Therefore, she is seemingly now left with no high-profile match on her plate for WrestleMania 41. It was expected that The Role Model might clash against Roxanne Perez for a singles match at 'Mania, but her rivalry with the former NXT Women's Champion hasn't gone anywhere post Elimination Chamber. Under these circumstances, Triple H might have no other choice than to take Bayley off TV for the next few weeks.

However, that doesn't imply that Bayley has no option of being in action at the big event. Her recent brawl with The Judgment Day members, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, hints that the promotion might be eyeing something big for the former Hugger. Bayley might not let this pass so easily and might try to exact revenge on Morgan and Big Mami Cool for the loss.

A former WWE Women's World Champion and one of Liv Morgan's biggest enemies can return to the promotion to give a helping hand to Bayley. Becky Lynch still has some unfinished business with Liv Morgan, and she might return to WWE to help Bayley against the two Judgment Day members.

The Role Model can then challenge Morgan and Raquel for the WWE Women's World Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 41. However, she might keep Becky's identity under wraps, and The Man can shock the fans by returning during 'Mania for the tag-team title match.

Becky Lynch and Bayley could dethrone Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez as Women's World Champions

If the above speculation about Bayley and Becky does go on to lead to a match at The Showcase of The Immortals, there is a possibility of Liv Morgan and Raquel losing the tag team titles at WrestleMania 41. The two won the gold a few days back on RAW after defeating Naomi and Bianca Belair, with an assist from Dominik Mysterio.

The Man has mentioned she wanted to settle scores with Dom and Morgan, and what better way to do it than by dethroning The Judgment Day members of their titles at WrestleMania?

Becky Lynch's return has been rumored for some time now, and there is a high chance that she could be coming back to WWE in Las Vegas. She was rumored to return earlier this year during RAW's debut episode on Netflix. However, due to some undisclosed reason, Becky's return was postponed.

It remains to be seen if she returns at WrestleMania 41 to help Bayley against Morgan and Raquel.

