Triple H to insert WWE veteran into John Cena vs CM Punk match at Night of Champions? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Superstars John Cena and CM Punk will face each other for the Undisputed Championship at the 2025 Night of Champions. While this will likely be their final encounter with each other, there is a chance that Triple H could insert Seth Rollins into the equation, making the Saudi Arabia match a Triple Threat.

Ad

This week on RAW, CM Punk interrupted John Cena’s in-ring segment when the latter said that the roster didn’t have any competition to offer. Taking shots at Cena selling himself out to The Rock to win the Undisputed Championship, Punk said that he can give him a competition and a challenge on the same night.

While The Never Seen Seventeen agreed to a title match, he stated that he would defend the gold at Night of Champions. Shortly after, Seth Rollins entered the arena with Paul Heyman, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker, and flaunted his Money in the Bank briefcase to Cena and Punk while laughing.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!

Thus, there is a high chance that this was The Visionary’s signal that he would soon cash in on The Last Real Champion. Seeing that he has the backup to ambush The Franchise Player at any time he wants, The Architect could cash in his MITB contract and dethrone him ahead of Night of Champions.

If this happens, Rollins may have to defend the Undisputed title against both Punk and Cena in Saudi Arabia. The Revolutionary would still be at an advantage, however, since Triple Threat rules have no disqualification, and Breakker and Reed can enter the match whenever they see fit. Although this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Ad

John Cena versus CM Punk at the 2025 Night of Champions is a bad idea

While the WWE Universe wants to see John Cena and CM Punk collide one more time, the 2025 Night of Champions shouldn’t have been the event to host this match. With less than three weeks between this week’s RAW episode and the Saudi Arabia premium live event on June 28, 2025, the creative team doesn’t have much time to add weight and buildup to this match.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Given how iconic their rivalry is, John Cena and CM Punk should have received a match at the 2025 SummerSlam. The Last Real Champion currently has 18 more appearances in his retirement tour. By the time The Biggest Party of the Summer arrived, this number would be down by a big margin.

That would have made the outcome of the match less predictable, as fans know that The Franchise Player will most likely retain the Undisputed Championship. Thus, this would leave The Second City Saint with another big loss after getting the fans excited for a high-stakes match. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for Cena and Punk.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Singh Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.



Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.



Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music. Know More

Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!