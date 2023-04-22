Triple H to lead villainous stable, WWE Attitude Era unit reborn - 5 Other legendary factions that can return following the success of the LWO

A fondly remembered stable is back in WWE programming! The Latino World Order is one of the top factions on SmackDown, although they also appear on Monday Night RAW. The current members include Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde, & Cruz Del Toro.

The stable may return to television, but it wasn't formed in WWE. The LWO was created in World Championship Wrestling during the height of the New World Order.

Fans are thrilled to see the LWO back. The original group was short-lived and never quite received the push fans believed they deserved, yet many still felt nostalgia towards the faction. That makes the return so much sweeter.

Given LWO's popularity since returning and fans' excitement for the stable, could other legendary factions from the past make a return? What are some groups that could be revived on RAW, SmackDown, or even NXT?

Below are five other legendary factions that could return following the success of the LWO.

#5. nWo Wolfpac could return

The New World Order took over World Championship Wrestling in the 1990s and helped the promotion beat WWE in the ratings for 83 straight weeks. Eventually, the group splintered into nWo Black & White and the Wolfpac.

The Wolfpac's leader was Kevin Nash. Randy Savage, Konnan, Curt Hennig, Rick Rude, Miss Elizabeth, & Dusty Rhodes all defected from the original to join Big Sexy. Meanwhile, WCW favorites Sting and Lex Luger also joined the stable.

The nWo Wolfpac never made its way to WWE, but the black & white version of the New World Order did, as has the LWO. If both versions of the legendary stable had a moment in the sun, so could Wolfpac. Plus, who wouldn't want to hear their theme again?

#4. A new version of The Legacy would make sense

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing A group designed for all three members to continue the lineage of their legendary father's,Cody Rhodes,Randy Orton and Ted DiBiase Jr,collectively known as Legacy,played a big role in WWE during their relatively short time together A group designed for all three members to continue the lineage of their legendary father's,Cody Rhodes,Randy Orton and Ted DiBiase Jr,collectively known as Legacy,played a big role in WWE during their relatively short time together https://t.co/JqTkzQDt6N

The Legacy was a major stable on WWE RAW from 2008 to 2010. It first formed in September 2008 and ended when two of the members turned on the leader and later each other.

The faction's leader was the legendary Randy Orton. Cody Rhodes & Ted Dibiase Jr. were the other key members, although Manu and Sim Snuka were briefly involved with the stable. The group's theme was that each member was a generational superstar, with their family paving the way for them.

Given that Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes are still with WWE, The Legacy could always return. With generational stars such as Ava, Von Wagner, & Bron Breakker on NXT, a lot of talent could be recruited.

#3. Edge could revive The Brood

Edge at WrestleMania 39

The Brood is one of the most beloved factions in WWE history. The stable was relatively short-lived, having only lasted from the end of 1998 to the end of 1999, and that even included a major line-up change.

Gangrel was the leader of both the original stable and The New Brood. The Vampiric and Goth faction also featured Edge & Christian. When the former tag team champions left Gangrel, Matt & Jeff Hardy took their spots briefly.

Edge keeps The Brood alive today, including doing the occasional "Brood Bath" on television. Given his desire to lead a stable, he could recruit a young tag team and now play the Gangrel-like role to elevate somebody new and help their WWE career.

#2. Bron Breakker and The Creed Brothers could form The Varsity Club

Bron Breakker & The Creed Brothers

The Varsity Club was a faction first formed in Jim Crockett Promotions in the late 1980s. After a brief tenure, the faction disappeared only to return during the tail-end of World Championship Wrestling's tenure.

The stable featured several WWE Hall of Famers and legends, including Kevin Sullivan, Mike Rotunda, Rick Steiner, and Steve Williams, among others. The group was based on most of the wrestlers' authentic athletic credentials from college.

WWE recruits many collegian athletes and will likely continue to do so, especially if the NIL Program succeeds. They can capitalize on this by bringing The Varsity Club back, perhaps with legitimate athletes such as Bron Breakker & The Creed Brothers.

#1. Triple H could lead a new Corporation in WWE

Triple H at a press conference

The Corporation was formed during the Attitude Era. Vince McMahon led the group, intending to deal with the popular and rebellious Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Members of The Corporation varied for the six months, or so it existed. Vince was joined by Shane McMahon, Pat Patterson, Gerald Brisco, Big Boss Man, The Rock, Ken Shamrock, Triple H, Chyna, and even Kane at various points.

Today, Triple H could potentially lead a new version of The Corporation. The group could target Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship or whoever may hold the title next. Cody Rhodes could even be a great opponent for a Triple H-led stable, with The Game selecting wrestlers to fight The American Nightmare.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes