Triple H to no longer add new members to The Bloodline? Exploring the possibility

The Bloodline is currently divided into two groups: the one led by Solo Sikoa and The OG Bloodline led by Roman Reigns. Keeping this in mind, there are quite a few Bloodline members when the superstars of both factions are added up.

Currently, there is another WWE Superstar who can potentially join either of the factions: Hikuleo. The promotion signed him in July 2024, with reports revealing he will make his debut on WWE NXT. However, he hasn't yet made his NXT debut, and that has raised questions about whether WWE has changed plans and will have his debut on the main roster with The Bloodline or The OG Bloodline.

From what is currently being observed, it doesn't seem that Triple H has any intention of adding more Bloodline members to any of the factions. The members of both groups seem to have separate angles; for example, Jey Uso was feuding with Gunther, Roman Reigns will possibly pursue the Undisputed WWE Championship, and Jacob Fatu battled Braun Strowman at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Furthermore, the wrestling juggernaut doesn't seem to be in a hurry to debut Hikuleo either. Keeping that in mind, it can be assumed that the heel and babyface factions will continue with the current members for the foreseeable future.

Currently, The Bloodline's second iteration features Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Jacob Fatu, and Solo Sikoa. On the other hand, The OG Bloodline has Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Sami Zayn.

Ex-WWE star Aiden English revealed a scenario where the company could have Reigns and Sikoa team up against the current Bloodline members!

"An easy booking would be Roman [Reigns] and Solo [Sikoa] versus Tama [Tonga] and Jacob [Fatu]. Big Bloodline tag match, you know what I mean. That feels like over-treading, but it's one of those where there's a universe where that gets booked."

It may not be the most interesting booking the company can make, but it would continue to open avenues for The Bloodline Saga.

