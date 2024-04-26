The WWE Draft 2024 will begin on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown, which will emanate from Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati and it will continue on next week's edition of Monday Night RAW.

The company has unveiled the rules of the WWE Draft ahead of the two-night extravaganza, with a major loophole. Among the seven rules that WWE has revealed, one of the most prominent this year is that the champions on both rosters are protected in the WWE Draft 2024.

Apart from the Women's Tag Team Champions, no other champions are eligible to be drafted by any brand, as they are locked within their respective brands. However, Triple H arguably has made a major error, which may have gone unnoticed by many.

Although the WWE Draft will end next week on RAW, the rosters will be locked after the Backlash Premium Live Event. While the champions are protected in this year's WWE Draft, the challengers are included in the Draft pool, which could be a significant mistake.

It could give rise to a conundrum as the challengers could be drafted to different brands during the two-night event and still go on to capture the titles of other brands at the upcoming premium live event.

There is a possibility that Jey Uso could be drafted to SmackDown and still go on to win the World Heavyweight Championship at Backlash 2024. Similarly, AJ Styles could be drafted to Monday Night RAW and go on to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship at the upcoming spectacle.

Hence, Triple H has arguably made an error by putting the challengers of WWE Backlash in the WWE Draft 2024 pool, which seems to be a major loophole.

Will this loophole in the WWE Draft 2024 pose a challenge to Triple H?

The challengers for WWE Backlash being eligible for the upcoming draft could give rise to a quandary. The reason for this is that they might be drafted to a different brand and yet win the world title of the other brand at the upcoming premium live event.

As a result, it could be a troublesome situation for the brand split that will happen following the WWE Draft 2024. Not only could it question the stipulation of the event, but it would also give rise to post-Draft complications resulting in superstars transferring from one roster to another.

However, the prospect of this loophole posing a challenge to Triple H and the Stamford-based promotion is quite unlikely. It is because neither Cody Rhodes nor Damian Priest are expected to lose their championships at Backlash PLE.

With both superstars winning the titles at WrestleMania 40, WWE might not take the championship away from them at this juncture. Therefore, with Priest and Rhodes possibly staying the champions even after Backlash 2024, it would not be a matter of great concern even if the challengers get drafted to another brand.

