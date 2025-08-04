Triple H made a huge mistake at SummerSlam that affected 2 female WWE stars

WWE SummerSlam has turned out to be an incredible premium live event throughout, with some massive action unfolding in every match. The Biggest Party of The Summer featured some stunning surprises, including the surprise return and Money in the Bank cash-in from Seth Rollins on Night One of the premium live event.However, Triple H made a major mistake with the match order for the premium live event. Night Two of SummerSlam featured numerous stipulation-based matches, with many having no disqualification rules, which enhanced the action involved on the show. One of the most incredible matches of the night was the six-team TLC match for the WWE Tag Team Championship.After the incredible match, WWE featured another brilliant storyline between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship in a No-DQ bout. This match was expected to be the capstone of their feud, with Lyra showing that she belonged on the main roster with the rest of the elite stars. While the match turned out to be remarkable in its own right, the crowd was completely exhausted following the incredible TLC Match for the tag team titles.The position of the Women’s Intercontinental Championship match in the match order was completely questionable. WWE could have moved one of the multiple no-disqualification matches to Night One of the PLE and probably featured Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross in that spot on the order. This would have given fans a breather before the rest of the action continued.The company should have distributed the massive No DQ matches on both nights equally, giving the medical staff as well as the WWE Universe an equal opportunity to enjoy the matches. While Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria managed to have one of the best matches of the entire premium live event, fans didn’t have the time to enjoy the match due to exhaustion, which ended up spoiling quite an important part of the match.Triple H confirmed a massive celebrity return after WWE SummerSlam Night OneOne of the most intriguing matches on Night One of The Biggest Party of The Summer featured Randy Orton teaming up with Jelly Roll to take on Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. Roll managed to deliver one of the greatest debut performances, catching the attention of fans all over.Triple H addressed Jelly Roll’s performance during the SummerSlam Saturday Post-Show, stating that he was thrilled with the performance and will try to get him back in the ring in the future.&quot;I don't think I can stop him. He's already talked to me about coming back. He's already talked to me about doing more. We'll see when the time is right. You know, when you have that level of respect for people, then you want to see them be able to have that opportunity again. So, we will be talking and we'll see what he can do. I'm sure he's got some payback coming for Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. We will see.&quot; [From 57:18 onwards]Fans will now have to wait and see when Jelly Roll makes his in-ring return to the company next.