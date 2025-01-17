Triple H to make 2-time champion the new Undertaker of WWE? Chances explored

Triple H is constantly looking for ways to elevate the WWE roster and make things even more interesting for fans, especially now that the company has entered a new era with the move to Netflix.

Penta became the latest superstar to make his WWE debut, while top names like Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and Charlotte Flair are expected to return before the Royal Rumble premium live event on February 1.

Another superstar who could return to the business is Aleister Black. Although Black has spent the past three years with AEW, reports suggest his contract has expired or is close to expiring.

The former two-time champion apparently favors a WWE return, especially now that Triple H has taken over. It appears that The Game and WWE Creative view him as a great addition to the roster and a top player in singles competition.

With that in mind, there has been speculation about whether HHH could make Aleister Black the new Undertaker for WWE. It appears that this is not the case, but WWE could view the AEW star as a guy who could do the dark and spooky stuff he is known for and bring justice to a dark character, the closest thing to The Undertaker's persona.

Paul Heyman once wanted Triple H and WWE to push Aleister Black

It appears that WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman was a big fan of Aleister Black during his NXT days and wanted Triple H and WWE Creative to push him.

Former WWE executive Eric Bischoff revealed this during an episode of his 83 Weeks podcast. He disclosed that The Wiseman was among Black's biggest fans when Triple H was in charge of NXT, and Vince McMahon was still the boss in WWE.

"But I met Malakai in 2019, and Paul Heyman was very high on Malakai, almost like overly aggressive about trying to push him. Paul spent hours and hours and hours in catering, talking with Malakai, helping Malakai understand his character," Eric Bischoff said. [h/t Still Real To Us]

Back in the day, Aleister Black thrived on NXT under Triple H, winning the NXT Championship in 2018. However, he never became a top star on the main roster under Vince McMahon. Now, with The Game being the boss in WWE, Black could become a top star should he return to the company.

