Triple H to make a big change to WrestleMania 41 world title match due to major incident? Possibility explored

WrestleMania 41 is just six weeks away and preparations have already begun for the year's biggest annual extravaganza. What often remains the focal point of the spectacle is the world title matches and WWE has already made four of them official. However, a massive twist could be on the horizon as Triple H could make a major change in one of the world title matches set for The Show of Shows this year.

Bianca Belair is set to face IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. There is a good possibility that it could turn into a Triple Threat Match with the addition of Rhea Ripley. The speculation arose after the Women's World Title match ended in a controversy last week on WWE RAW. The Eradicator lost her coveted title after she was distracted by Bianca Belair's presence ringside.

Despite Belair getting physical with Ripley, the referee did not end the match with a disqualification call and that is what has seemingly stirred the controversy among fans. Mami now has a very good reason to demand a fair rematch and why not?

When she did something similar during SKY's match against Liv Morgan sometime back, that match ended with a DQ win for Morgan. Therefore, to put an end to this dilemma, Triple H may inject Rhea Ripley into the Women's World Championship match for WrestleMania 41.

Ripley is one of the biggest stars and keeping her away from The Showcase of The Immortals will be a huge blunder. The company would not make such a mistake which could derail her momentum. On the other hand, she has a score to settle with Bianca Belair as well after after unfolded last week. Therefore, the only possible direction is a Triple Threat match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

It looks like a matter of time before Adam Pearce makes that announcement. But will it happen in the upcoming episode of RAW? It remains to be seen.

Triple H to cause a major title change in the Women's World Title match at WrestleMania 41?

The Women's World Championship scene has gotten quite interesting lately as three of the biggest stars are involved in the title picture. However, it is IYO SKY who will be marching into WrestleMania 41 with the coveted title wrapped around her waist. But will she be able to walk out of Las Vegas with the gold?

Triple H has been pulling off some massive shockers lately, including sudden title changes. And this is why fans have been wondering what's in store for the Women's World Title at The Show of Shows. Well, it does not look like another title change will take place in this match.

IYO SKY recently captured the coveted title and so, she could be expected to retain her gold at WrestleMania 41. The Damage CTRL member losing the championship just mere weeks after winning it will deal a crushing blow to her red-hot momentum. It will affect her credibility and Triple H might not go down that road.

However, this is just speculation at this point. Nothing can be said for sure as Triple H is truly driving the storylines and feuds into the lane of unpredictability week after week.

