Triple H to make blockbuster announcement involving The Rock without his approval on WWE SmackDown? Possibility explored

The Rock is all in on his WWE return. He will appear on this week's episode of SmackDown, which could potentially see a major angle take place with Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare is reportedly also set to be present on the show.

Following Triple H's promo a few weeks ago, fans can expect him to be involved in an angle with The Great One on SmackDown. They can have a power struggle storyline, with both WWE legends trying to get one up on each other. The Game could fire the first shot by making a huge announcement without telling the Hollywood megastar beforehand.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are eager to put an end to The Bloodline, with the former AEW star even challenging The Rock to a match at Elimination Chamber: Perth. While it would not be one-on-one, Triple H can announce that they will finally face off at WrestleMania 40 in a tag team match involving Rollins and Roman Reigns. It seems to be the possible direction, so WWE may as well confirm it this week itself.

Triple H's motivation for announcing the match himself is to get some level of control back from The Brahma Bull after he threatened The Game to "fix" the situation. He does not even let him respond to Rhodes' challenge in this scenario, which would anger the TKO Group Holdings board member.

This story can have many twists and turns ahead of WrestleMania 40, but it most probably should happen after we already know the destination. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins vs. The Rock and Roman Reigns in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania this year.

What will The Rock do on Night Two of WrestleMania 40? Exploring the possibility

With his probable in-ring return happening on Night One of WrestleMania 40, The Rock does not have much planned for Night Two in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Brahma Bull, however, could possibly influence the outcome of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

The Rock will undoubtedly play a big part in the weekend's main event, but it is not known which side he will end up on. He may be a heel now, but the Hollywood megastar laid some pretty big clues that he will betray Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

If The Great One does help Cody Rhodes dethrone The Tribal Chief, it would set the wheels in motion for a feud between the two cousins. Roman Reigns' story as the Head of the Table can only truly culminate once he defeats The Rock.

