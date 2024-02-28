Potential spoiler for this week's episode of WWE SmackDown

A potential spoiler for this week's edition of WWE SmackDown has been revealed. Friday's episode of the blue brand will air live from Glendale, Arizona.

This week's SmackDown is shaping up to be an exciting show. Dakota Kai will return to action for the first time since tearing her ACL last May and will be teaming up with Women's Royal Rumble Bayley against The Kabuki Warriors. The Rock is scheduled to appear on the next few episodes of blue brand, and the company is on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

Last night on WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes defeated Grayson Waller in the main event. After the match, Paul Heyman and three "suspended NYPD police officers" made their way to the ring. The Wiseman of The Bloodline attempted to convince The American Nightmare to withdraw his challenge to The Rock. However, Rhodes refused and claimed that the Samoan faction was not hunting him, he was hunting stable to close the show.

According to a new report from PW Insider Elite, Cody Rhodes is scheduled to appear on this Friday's edition of SmackDown. The RAW star won the Men's Royal Rumble Match last month and is scheduled to battle Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE writer points out flaw with Cody Rhodes segment last night on RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo was not a fan of Paul Heyman calling Roman Reigns and The Rock during last night's episode of WWE RAW.

Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, the veteran discussed Paul Heyman having two phones to call Roman Reigns and The Rock last night after Cody Rhodes refused to withdraw his challenge.

Russo noted that means the two biggest stars in the company aren't watching RAW and have to be informed of what is going on.

"And what he's [Paul Heyman] telling you, is not only is the show not important for them to show up at, the show's not important for them to watch. He says when he was on the phone, 'Things did not go well.' So it means they're not even interested in watching the show." [From 47:55 onwards]

The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes in the face earlier this month during the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference in Las Vegas. It will be interesting to see if Rhodes attempts to get revenge on The Great One this Friday night on WWE SmackDown.

Would you like to see a singles match between Cody Rhodes and The Rock? Let us know in the comments section below.