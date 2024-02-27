4 things The Rock can do on WWE SmackDown

The Rock is just one of the many stars set to appear in this week's WWE SmackDown. Dwayne Johnson will grace fans with consecutive appearances for the following episodes, and the upcoming Friday show could reveal what his following appearances will be about.

As announced earlier, The Great One will appear on the March 1st, 8th, and 15th episodes of Friday Night SmackDown. For this week, he has several options to partake in once he kicks off the appearances on the Road to WrestleMania.

For this list, we will look at four things that The Rock can do in this week's WWE SmackDown episode.

#4. The Rock finally gives Cody Rhodes an answer

At the 2024 Elimination Chamber, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins appeared as the special guests of The Grayson Waller Effect. During the segment, The American Nightmare called out The Great One for a singles match anytime and anywhere.

On the upcoming WWE SmackDown, Dwayne could finally give his answer, somewhat. While Dwayne may give a time and date, his current character may not do this. Instead, he could mock Cody by saying the latter is undeserving of sharing the ring with him.

#3. The Rock thanks Grayson Waller

Before the Grayson Waller Effect at the 2024 Elimination Chamber, The Bloodline had a little chat with the host. It's unknown what exactly they talked about, but the Australian star gave Cody and Seth quite a hard time at the event. Although Rollins and Rhodes got the last laugh by laying waste to Austin Theory, this could be the bait The Bloodline set so they can beat up Cody before WrestleMania 40.

For the upcoming WWE SmackDown, The Rock could thank Grayson for his efforts at the 2024 Elimination Chamber and state he was forgiven for their previous social media banter. On the other hand, Dwayne could laugh and mock Austin, which could cause a divide with Grayson.

#2. The Rock could talk with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa

One of the most noticeable things Roman Reigns did when Dwayne returned was how he treated Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, which was more compassionate than before. From the looks of it, he is worried that they will prefer The People's Champion over The Tribal Chief, and the former could make it a reality.

Dwayne could sense that Roman was trying to win over his cousins, and he could one him up this week. He could praise Jimmy and Solo for their hard work on the brand and the group for the past months, and possibly have them pick sides against Roman if it comes down to it.

#1. The Rock could address his WrestleMania 40 situation on WWE SmackDown

It has been reported that The Great One was set to fight Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but those plans changed when Cody Rhodes locked in his spot for the event.

For this week's WWE SmackDown, Dwayne could share that since Rhodes "stole" his spot at the event, he was left with nothing else to do but be at ringside for Roman. Later on, he could hint that maybe he should answer Cody's offer at the event itself to slow him down against Roman, or even have a tag team match involving Rollins and Reigns.