Triple H to make blockbuster John Cena-The Rock announcement for WWE SummerSlam? Exploring the Possibility

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 saw John Cena turn heel after championing the fans for two decades, betraying them by aligning with The Rock to become his corporate champion. The rest, as they say, is history. Cena defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41 to become a record 17-time world champion.
Since becoming champion, there have been neither mentions of The Rock nor evidence of Cena reaping the benefits that were promised. Many fans speculate that The Rock’s Hollywood schedule has led WWE to abandon this narrative. However, Triple H might shock the WWE Universe again by delivering an unexpected twist in John Cena’s retirement tour.
While Cena has played this heel role effectively, he’s shown signs of remorse after cheating to win his matches. For instance, after he retained the title at Backlash, Cena stared at it, as fans chanted “Thank you, Cena,” as if consumed by regret and almost tearful. The Rock could look at it as a betrayal. He could realize that neither Cody Rhodes, John Cena, nor anyone else is good enough to be his champion. He might decide to step back into the ring and claim the championship himself.
The Rock could ambush Cena after his match, declaring that Cena is not fit to represent him as Corporate Champion, leading to the latter's face turn. The Rock could then use his corporate powers on Triple H to set up a blockbuster mega match between himself and Cena at SummerSlam.
SummerSlam 2025 will be a two-night extravaganza, requiring a marquee main event to justify its scale. Nothing is more marquee than two of the biggest names, not just in WWE but worldwide, facing off one final time. Every great feud has a trilogy of matches or more, but The Rock and Cena are tied at one victory each. It only makes sense to settle the feud once and for all at SummerSlam.
John Cena reveals his favorite title reign of WWE career
In a recent appearance at Fan Expo Philadelphia, John Cena was asked about his favorite title reign. Staying in character, the champ called his current reign his favorite, a nod to the increasing likelihood that, if all continues to break in his way, he will retire as WWE champion.
"It's got, I mean it's got to be this one. If everything lines up, this is the one I'm taking home for me to put on my mantel. So hopefully this one," Cena said.
Fans will need to keep up with Cena’s entire retirement tour to see if he truly retires as the last real champion or loses the title as early as his next defense, which will most likely be a rematch against Cody Rhodes.