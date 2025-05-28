Triple H to make blockbuster John Cena-The Rock announcement for WWE SummerSlam? Exploring the Possibility

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 saw John Cena turn heel after championing the fans for two decades, betraying them by aligning with The Rock to become his corporate champion. The rest, as they say, is history. Cena defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41 to become a record 17-time world champion.

Ad

Since becoming champion, there have been neither mentions of The Rock nor evidence of Cena reaping the benefits that were promised. Many fans speculate that The Rock’s Hollywood schedule has led WWE to abandon this narrative. However, Triple H might shock the WWE Universe again by delivering an unexpected twist in John Cena’s retirement tour.

While Cena has played this heel role effectively, he’s shown signs of remorse after cheating to win his matches. For instance, after he retained the title at Backlash, Cena stared at it, as fans chanted “Thank you, Cena,” as if consumed by regret and almost tearful. The Rock could look at it as a betrayal. He could realize that neither Cody Rhodes, John Cena, nor anyone else is good enough to be his champion. He might decide to step back into the ring and claim the championship himself.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Rock could ambush Cena after his match, declaring that Cena is not fit to represent him as Corporate Champion, leading to the latter's face turn. The Rock could then use his corporate powers on Triple H to set up a blockbuster mega match between himself and Cena at SummerSlam.

SummerSlam 2025 will be a two-night extravaganza, requiring a marquee main event to justify its scale. Nothing is more marquee than two of the biggest names, not just in WWE but worldwide, facing off one final time. Every great feud has a trilogy of matches or more, but The Rock and Cena are tied at one victory each. It only makes sense to settle the feud once and for all at SummerSlam.

Ad

John Cena reveals his favorite title reign of WWE career

In a recent appearance at Fan Expo Philadelphia, John Cena was asked about his favorite title reign. Staying in character, the champ called his current reign his favorite, a nod to the increasing likelihood that, if all continues to break in his way, he will retire as WWE champion.

"It's got, I mean it's got to be this one. If everything lines up, this is the one I'm taking home for me to put on my mantel. So hopefully this one," Cena said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Fans will need to keep up with Cena’s entire retirement tour to see if he truly retires as the last real champion or loses the title as early as his next defense, which will most likely be a rematch against Cody Rhodes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sagnik Chowdhury Sagnik Chowdhury is a WWE news and features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He graduated from the University of Calcutta with a Bachelor of Commerce degree, specializing in finance, in 2024 and is currently pursuing an MBA. Sagnik has always been passionate about creative writing, alongside writing several academic articles over the years. However, his true love lies in WWE, and he has been covering the sport for close to a year. Before assuming his current role, Sagnik was a content writer for a reputable news outlet for 11 months. He strives to report accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He rigorously verifies his sources and ensures they are credible before citing them.



Over the years, he has won numerous national academic article writing competitions organized by leading educational institutions in India. His work has been published in the annual magazines of institutes like IIM Bangalore, IIM Ranchi, IIM Udaipur, and more. Sagnik has been following WWE for over a decade, but it was The Authority vs. Daniel Bryan storyline that truly hooked him to the sport. His favorite pro wrestler is The Miz, as he believes The A-Lister embodies the idea of believing in your dreams and making them come true. He admires Miz's promo skills, storytelling abilities, and how he has made the most of every opportunity given to him over the last 15 years.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sagnik would book female wrestlers in prominent storylines and provide them more chances to showcase their potential.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Sagnik loves to rewatch his comfort shows, such as Modern Family and The Office. He is a movie and TV series enthusiast, with Ryan Gosling being one of his favorite actors. Know More