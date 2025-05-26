John Cena makes interesting remark about controversial WWE title reign

WWE Superstar John Cena's much-awaited heel run has been marred with controversy as it has been receiving mixed reactions from wrestling fans. Unfortunately, The Cenation Leader's current title reign is also facing a similar fate.

The 48-year-old defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. It also marked his record-breaking 17th WWE World Championship win. However, the absence of The Rock and the involvement of Travis Scott in the title match did not go down well with many fans.

During his appearance at Fan Expo Philadelphia, John Cena was asked to name his favorite title reign. The veteran chose his current run as the champion, stating that if things went smoothly, he would take the strap home.

"It's got, I mean it's got to be this one. If everything lines up, this is the one I'm taking home for me to put on my mantel. So hopefully this one," he said. [From 4:13 to 4:23]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

WWE Hall of Famer points out a major flaw in John Cena's run as a heel

John Cena shocked the wrestling world at WWE Elimination Chamber by attacking Cody Rhodes to turn heel for the first time in over two decades. Wrestling legend Kevin Nash recently pointed out a glaring flaw in Cena's run as a bad guy.

On an earlier edition of his Kliq This podcast, the veteran said that Cena's heel run had an expiration date, given he had already announced his retirement. Nash opined that it made the 17-time world champion turning to the dark side less impactful.

"I've already stated that this Cena turn has an expiration date, so I think that changes a lot. He stands there and goes, 'You have me for 27 more appearances, and then it’s over with.' It doesn’t have the same feel of, 'I’m going to make your lives miserable forever,'" he said. [From 1:04:01 to 1:04:26]

You can check out Kevin Nash's comments below:

In his most recent in-ring appearance, John Cena defeated R-Truth in a non-title match at the latest edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. It remains to be seen who will challenge for his Undisputed WWE Championship next.

