Triple H to make the bold decision of crowning new champions after another failed title run? Exploring the possibility

Triple H could book a shocking title change on next week's WWE RAW. AJ Styles has gotten himself and his ally, Dragon Lee, a shot at the World Tag Team Championship against The Judgment Day. The title bout will take place on next week's episode of the red brand.Finn Balor and JD McDonagh won the World Tag Team Championship on the June 30 episode of Monday Night RAW by defeating The New Day. However, the Irish duo has failed to make their reign significant. Their last and only title defense came on July 27, when they retained against LWO.On this week's RAW, during a backstage segment with Dominik Mysterio and Adam Pearce, AJ Styles called out The Judgment Day for not defending their titles and proposed that the heel duo should defend them against him and Dragon Lee. This led to Pearce making the bout official for next week.Unfortunately, the World Tag Team Championship has been an afterthought for a while now. Given its potential, the tag team division should be showcased properly, something that hasn't been done recently on the red brand. Therefore, the Triple H-led creative team could crown new champions on next week's RAW to build intrigue around the division.The Phenomenal One teamed up with Lee and Penta to defeat The Judgment Day in a six-man tag team match on last week's RAW. The pairing of Styles and Dragon Lee feels fresh and could have the potential to rejuvenate the tag team division.Therefore, the babyface duo could defeat The Judgment Day next week to become the new World Tag Team Champions. That said, while it could be exciting, this scenario is only speculative at this point. Fans will have to tune in next week to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for them.Triple H comments on AJ Styles vs. John Cena at WWE Crown JewelJohn Cena and AJ Styles put on an instant classic last weekend at Crown Jewel, in what was their final in-ring encounter. The Cenation Leader is set to hang up his wrestling boots in December, while The Phenomenal One has also announced that he will retire from wrestling in 2026. WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H reacted to the longtime rivals' last bout on X/Twitter. The Game praised the rivalry and the match, urging fans to appreciate the veterans while they can.Triple H @TripleHLINK.@JohnCena… @AJStylesOrg An all-time rivalry… Ends with an all-time match. Appreciate them while we can…While Styles couldn't defeat Cena last weekend, he has a shot at gold next week. Will The Phenomenal One and Dragon Lee dethrone Finn Balor and JD McDonagh as World Tag Team Champions? Only time will tell!