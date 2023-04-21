Triple H could make major change after 4 years via the WWE Draft 2023: What is it and why should it happen?

Triple H has touted the upcoming WWE Draft 2023 as the biggest roster refresh in history. Given the latest rumors, it will not only rewrite the fate of many superstars but could also change the future of multiple championships.

The drafting process will begin on the April 28 edition of SmackDown and continue next week on RAW on May 1. Apart from each superstar being eligible, some major NXT names are expected to jump to the main roster. The competition will be at a high following the Backlash Premium Live Event.

That being said, Triple could also make a title switch between brands for the first time since the Superstar Shakeup in 2019. According to a report by Xero News, some creative directors want Intercontinental Champion Gunther, along with the Imperium (Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser), to shift to RAW. Meanwhile, United States Champion Austin Theory will replace them on SmackDown.

"Some want Imperium [Gunther with IC] to move to RAW, possibly with Theory as US going to SmackDown, but nothing confirmed regarding either as it stands," wrote Xero News.

A potential title switch in the WWE Draft 2023 does make sense. Monday Night RAW has a longer runtime than SmackDown and will give more limelight on Gunther's historic reign as Intercontinental Champion. He will have longer and more regular 'banger' matches on television.

The United States Championship arguably didn't look legitimate as RAW's top men's title. Triple H eventually ceased the Open Challenges as the act had gone stale. Moreover, Austin Theory's shift to SmackDown in the WWE Draft 2023 is a good option due to his unfinished business with Roman Reigns. He could be pitted against The Tribal Chief again whenever the company deems him fit.

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline will allegedly remain on Smackdown after WWE Draft 2023

The Bloodline's dominance on the blue brand isn't stopping anytime soon. Reports suggest that Roman Reigns and his cousins will continue their run on SmackDown even though they occasionally shift to RAW to advance some storylines.

Absent since the WrestleMania fallout episode of RAW, The Tribal Chief is expected to be back for WWE Draft 2023. His next match is scheduled at the Night of Champions on May 27, when he completes 1000 days as Universal Champion.

Coincidentally, Roman Reigns' expected return could be when The Usos face Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles. The title showdown could feature major shenanigans from The Bloodline.

