Triple H to make a major change to SummerSlam title match after what happens on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

WWE SummerSlam is now just six days away. For the first time in the history of the Stamford-based promotion, SummerSlam will be a two-night affair at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. All the big stars will get the opportunity to compete at one of the biggest WWE events.

While several matches for Night One & Two have been announced so far, Triple H can surprise the fans by making one change to a huge title match at SummerSlam. The new announcement can be made by RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce, on RAW tonight after a big match.

AJ Styles and The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) are scheduled to clash against Dominik Mysterio, Roxanne Perez, and Raquel Rodriguez of The Judgment Day on RAW tonight. While AJ Styles will challenge Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Intercontinental Title at SummerSlam, Roxxane and Raquel will defend their tag team titles against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

However, the Kabuki Warriors unfortunately aren't announced for any match at SummerSlam. The two-time tag team champions did compete in a Fatal Four-Way match at the recently concluded Evolution Premium Live Event for the tag team titles, but lost the contest. However, it might not be the end for Kairi Sane and Asuka, as Triple H can add them to the tag team title match at the summer PLE.

If Asuka or Kairi Sane end up pinning Roxanne or Raquel in tonight's clash, that might do a world of good for the duo. Adam Pearce can come out and then take a last-minute decision, announcing The Kabuki Warriors' entry into the title match at SummerSlam, making it a Triple-Threat match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. Since the iconic duo recently reunited on RAW, they could also stand a good chance of winning the titles at SummerSlam.

All eyes will be on tonight's six-person tag team match on tonight's edition of the red brand. It will be interesting to see how The Kabuki Warriors perform on the last episode of RAW before SummerSlam.

While intriguing, however, this scenario is just speculation for now.

AJ Styles can beat Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam

The Phenomenal One has been after the Intercontinental Championship for quite some time, and at SummerSlam, he can finally get his hands on it. He was earlier scheduled to face Dominik for the title at the Crown Jewel PLE last month, but Dominik's last-minute injury forced WWE to cancel the match.

The match is now finally happening, as Dominik has been medically cleared to compete. If no outside interventions happen, AJ Styles could comfortably beat Dominik inside the squared circle. The 27-year-old superstar is no match for AJ's in-ring skills, and it would be difficult to beat the two-time WWE Champion.

Therefore, at SummerSlam, AJ Styles has a good chance of winning the Intercontinental Championship. He last won the IC Title in 2020, but lost it after nearly two months to Jeff Hardy.

It will be interesting to see the WWE legend win the title after a long time.

