Triple H should make returning 20-time Champion dethrone The Usos and not Sami Zayn

WrestleMania 39 will be Triple H's biggest test since he took over WWE creative in late July 2022. Since then, we have arguably seen the best period of WWE programming in recent years. The quality of the product has been consistent, but there are some big decisions for The Game to make. One of them involves The Usos, who will be facing Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

It's a story that has been a long time coming, and most fans think that it should headline WrestleMania 39 Night 1. If Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn end up winning, it will mark the end of the 622-day reign of The Usos as Tag Team Champions - by far the longest in WWE history. The logical decision that most fans will want is for the reunited Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to get a big victory. After 'Mania, we don't have to worry about what happens following the big win, but Triple H does.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn being reunited is always a great sight, but we forget that they are primarily singles stars and fans view them that way. Unless there are major plans for the tag team division, it might be better for the returning 20-time Champion Randy Orton along with Matt Riddle to be the ones to end the dominant reign of The Usos post-WrestleMania.

While RK-Bro isn't as hot as it was a year ago, it makes the most storyline sense for them to return after WrestleMania and reclaim the titles they lost to The Bloodline members.

Triple H reportedly doesn't see Sami Zayn as a main event star

It was reported back in December 2022 that despite how hot Sami Zayn was, Triple H never truly viewed him as a WrestleMania main eventer. This was when there were calls for Sami Zayn to be in the main event of WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns instead of Cody Rhodes or The Rock.

Either way, the handling of Sami Zayn has been impeccable, and the end of the 2023 Royal Rumble event was the perfect example of that. It's possible that Sami Zayn may never main event WrestleMania, even with Triple H at the helm. But one thing is for sure - he has shown the ability to adapt and adjust according to what the fans want.

As for what will happen at WrestleMania, we will have to wait until April 1st to find out.

Should it be Randy Orton & Matt Riddle or Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn who dethrone The Usos?

