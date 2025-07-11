Triple H to make a shocking Bloodline-related announcement before Solo Sikoa's title match? Exploring Saturday Night's Main Event twist

Solo Sikoa has been scheduled to defend the United States Championship against his brother and former Bloodline stablemate, Jimmy Uso, at Saturday Night's Main Event XL. This was made official by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis in a video clip released on social media.

The Street Champion defeated Jacob Fatu at Night of Champions 2025 to win the US Title. He was able to achieve this feat with the help of JC Mateo, a returning Tonga Loa, and a debuting Hikuleo (now known as Talla Tonga). Sikoa seems to be stronger now with Loa and Talla added to his faction. He will look to have his first title defense against the OG Bloodline member this Saturday in Atlanta.

Solo Sikoa and his group brutally assaulted Jimmy Uso and Fatu after the duo defeated him and Mateo in a Tag Team Match on last week's edition of SmackDown. The Samoan Werewolf, who was still seething with rage from Night of Champions, looked to get some retribution against Sikoa after the bout. But before he could get the job done, Tonga Loa and Talla Tonga interfered to attack him and Uso.

While Sikoa's faction could play the numbers game again during the high-stakes bout in Atlanta, Triple H might make a shocking announcement before the match. He could ban Solo's crew from the ringside during the contest. This will enable Jimmy Uso to have a fair shot against his brother for the United States Championship.

While the above angle might sound promising, it is speculative. Fans will have to wait to see what happens at Saturday Night's Main Event XL.

Solo Sikoa to lose the United States Title at Saturday Night's Main event?

If the above scenario happens, Jimmy Uso might pull off a massive win at Saturday Night's Main Event XL, ending the reign of Solo Sikoa.

While many fans expect the United States Champion to have a long title reign, Triple H and his creative team might have other plans. The OG Bloodline member has never won a singles championship in his career, and that could change soon. The management could book Jimmy to dethrone Solo Sikoa to become the new US Champion.

That said, the abovementioned scenario is speculative at this point, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

