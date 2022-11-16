Triple H should make WWE RAW star a top babyface, according to Bully Ray

Triple H has showcased dozens of WWE Superstars on RAW and SmackDown since replacing Vince McMahon as the company's Head of Creative in July 2022. Dolph Ziggler is one of many who appears regularly on television, but Bully Ray believes the veteran still deserves more opportunities.

On this week's RAW, Ziggler produced an impressive performance during his disqualification win over Austin Theory. Following the match, the two-time World Heavyweight Champion was viciously attacked by his opponent.

Bully Ray, formerly known as Bubba Ray Dudley in WWE, was full of praise for the match on his Busted Open radio show. The Hall of Famer also explained why Ziggler's relationship with fans reminds him of WCW legend Arn Anderson.

"Arn would go out there and get booed every single week, but go out there and have the best match on TV every single week, to the point where now the people were just like, 'Why are we booing this guy? He has the best matches on TV and we love his frigging spinebuster,'" Bully Ray said.

WWE @WWE



2x World Champion

2012

6x Intercontinental Champion

2x US Champion

4x Tag Team Champion

1x Happy birthday to @HEELZiggler 2x World Champion2012 #MITB 6x Intercontinental Champion2x US Champion4x Tag Team Champion1x #WWENXT Champion Happy birthday to @HEELZiggler!2x World Champion 🌎 2012 #MITB 💼 6x Intercontinental Champion2x US Champion 🇺🇸 4x Tag Team Champion1x #WWENXT Champion https://t.co/8hBAtXwZxa

The tag team legend continued by saying that Triple H should book Ziggler as a top babyface on RAW.

"Dolph goes out there, has great matches any time they need him to, and I think the people are just into it," Bully Ray continued. "I would love to see them go full-bore babyface with Dolph Ziggler. He can talk, he can work, he's got the look, the it factor. He can do it all, and chicks dig him."

Ziggler has worked for WWE since 2004. The 42-year-old is widely viewed as one of the most talented superstars on the roster.

Bully Ray on Dolph Ziggler's past WWE booking

Despite his undeniable ability, Dolph Ziggler often went several weeks without appearing on television during Vince McMahon's time as WWE's Head of Creative.

If Bully Ray had his way, Ziggler would consistently be booked in prominent storylines:

"I took to social media last night, the old Twitter machine, and I did the old, 'P.S. Dolph Ziggler is criminally underrated,' and he always has been. If I had the pencil, Dolph Ziggler would be utilized a lot more and a lot more efficiently and better than he has in the past."

Ziggler's greatest moment arguably came in 2013 when he cashed in the Money in the Bank contract on Alberto Del Rio to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Do you think Dolph Ziggler should receive better booking? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Busted Open and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes