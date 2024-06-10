Triple H to make WWE SummerSlam 2024 a two-night event? Chances of it happening

WWE has ushered in a golden era since Triple H took over as Chief Content Officer. The storylines have been engaging, and the surprise factor has kept fans on the edge of their seats. For example, Bron Breakker replacing Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble 2024 or John Cena and The Undertaker coming to the aid of Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL left fans gobsmacked. The Phenom's appearance during the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match is undeniably one of the biggest surprises the company has pulled off in the modern era. The Deadman Chokeslammed The Rock to send fans into a frenzy.

The Game has raised the bar to the hilt, and fans expect him to keep pushing the envelope. The Stamford-based promotion is set to host The Biggest Party of The Summer (SummerSlam) in Cleveland, Ohio, on August 3, 2024. An interesting announcement for this summer's showpiece event will be to make it a two-night event, like WrestleMania. Unfortunately, that will not be the case for this year.

Triple H and WWE have already announced that the 2026 edition of SummerSlam will be a two-night event. The company can change next year's installment of The Biggest Party of The Summer to a two-night event, but not the forthcoming edition. The ticket sales for the event are ongoing at a good rate, and it doesn't seem like The Game would want to create unnecessary hassle for fans by making last-minute changes.

Trending

New Champs in WWE! More RIGHT HERE

Several fans who have already purchased tickets for SummerSlam 2024 will either have to buy tickets for Night Two or go through a refund and re-purchase process. A last-minute change could lead to damaging consequences.

Dutch Mantell defends Triple H's booking

A section of the WWE Universe has been vocal about the ''underwhelming'' booking of World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. While The Archer of Infamy has had his moments as champion, some fans have reckoned that The King of Kings could have done better while booking RAW's top champion.

However, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell has defended Triple H's booking and has urged fans to be patient.

"We can all sit here and say this and that; fans do the same thing. I'm pretty sure whatever Triple H—he's had tremendous success up to this point—I think whatever he decides to do would be a good angle with legs, so we'll see where it goes," he said.

The Judgment Day member will defend his World Heavyweight Title against Drew McIntyre at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event in Glasgow, Scotland, on June 15, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback