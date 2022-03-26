5 Triple H matches that deserve a rewatch

Legendary WWE Superstar Triple H announced his retirement from in-ring competition on ESPN's 'First Take' in an interview with Stephen A. Smith. He was expected to merely give an update on his health, but revealed that he was done with wrestling.

Triple H is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, and is one of the few true game-changers the industry has seen. His contributions to the business both as a performer and as an executive were truly immense.

The 14-time World Champion now rides off into the sunset leaving behind an illustrious career and tons of memorable moments. His story is an inspiration to anyone who is willing to embark on the road of professional wrestling.

Paul Levesque, the man behind the character, had a cardiac arrest recently that forced him to undergo surgery in September. Having had a defribillator inside his chest, the decision to hang up his boots was simply a matter of course.

As we celebrate Hunter Hearst Helmsley's career and wish him the best for the future, here are five Triple H matches you should watch to reintroduce yourself to The Game.

#5. Triple H vs. The Rock (SummerSlam 1998)

HHH and Rocky literally climbed the ladder of success

Back when Triple H and The Rock were not in the mix for world titles, they feuded over the prestigious Intercontinental Championship. Both Superstars were booked to do battle in a ladder match that went down in history as one of the greats.

Fans were used to high-flying superstars making the stipulation their own, so expectations were not high for two traditional wrestlers taking part in a ladder match. However, HHH and Rock tore up the rulebook and focused on hard-hitting offense and storytelling instead of stunts.

The result of the two performers' efforts was an absolute cracker of a match that established both as main-event players. The Cerebral Assassin prevailed after a stellar 26 minutes of action.

#4. Triple H and Steve Austin vs. Chris Jericho and Chris Benoit (RAW, May 21, 2001)

A spectacular tag team affair that is always a treat to watch

One of the greatest matches in RAW history was contested by four men for the World Tag Team Championships. It was the villainous duo of Triple H and Steve Austin taking on red-hot babyfaces Chris Jericho and Chris Benoit.

While this match is remembered for HHH's infamous quadriceps tear towards the end, the performances everyone put in were nothing short of phenomenal. The Canadian fan-favorites took the fight to The Two Man Power Trip from the get-go, and the crowd was wholly behind them.

The four superstars contested a classic that ended with Jericho pinning Austin to win the championships. However, everyone gained a whole new level of respect for the tough-as-nails King of Kings, who carried on fighting even after his injury.

#3. Triple H vs. Cactus Jack (Royal Rumble 2000)

Edge-of-your-seat thrills defined this great rivalry

If one were to pick a defining rival in Triple H's career, it would have to be Mick Foley's alter ego Cactus Jack. The two contested some absolute barnstormers whenever they faced each other, with the pick of the bunch being their encounter at Royal Rumble 2000.

Squaring off at Madison Square Garden in a street fight for the WWE Championship, HHH and his opponent wrestled a match for the ages. The rules (or lack thereof) were exploited in every imaginative way possible as the two waged war for the top prize in the company.

Cactus powering out of the Pedigree was one of the best kickouts in WWE history. However, Hunter showed the world that he was as hardcore as his dance partner, with a second Pedigree on thumbtacks sealing the match in his favor.

#2. Triple H vs. Daniel Bryan (WrestleMania XXX)

Fans were unanimous in their backing of Daniel Bryan when he met the WWE COO in the ring at WrestleMania XXX. Given how the latter had screwed Bryan over countless times, they were eager to see Hunter get his comeuppance.

The match itself was an exhibition on how to mesh old-school wrestling with technical mastery. Hunter played the perfect foil to Bryan's mat game, reversing his moves with ninja-like technique and landing some hard-hitting attacks.

Even though Triple H was defeated, it was one of the best matches of his career. The Game made sure that his opponent looked every bit the fighter he was, aiding Bryan's journey to the top of the mountain.

#1. Triple H. vs The Undertaker (WrestleMania XXVIII)

Triple H and The Undertaker battling at WrestleMania for the second year in a row seems like a hard sell. After all, how could they possibly improve on their 2011 classic? However, they managed to do just that, providing fans with an all-time great 'Mania contest.

With Shawn Michaels as the special guest referee and the stage being Hell in a Cell, the two superstars went to war. It was a genuine heart-in-mouth affair that had arguably the greatest false finish of all time when 'Taker kicked out of a Sweet Chin Music/Pedigree combo.

HHH ended up losing the match to become The Deadman's 20th consecutive victory at WrestleMania. However, even in defeat, he came out looking as strong as ever.

Edited by Jacob Terrell