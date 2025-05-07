Triple H may have 100% confirmed Roman Reigns is retired as the 'Tribal Chief' ahead of Backlash 2025

  • home icon
By Nayan Kumawat
Modified May 07, 2025 14:50 GMT
Roman Reigns &amp; Triple H! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Triple H, Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman. [Images from WWE.com]

Roman Reigns hasn’t been seen on WWE television since RAW after WrestleMania 41, where he and CM Punk got brutally attacked by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. The Best in The World returned this week, saving Jey Uso and Sami Zayn from Rollins and Breakker’s attack during the main event.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is reportedly expected to return in June. Following Paul Heyman’s betrayal at The Show of Shows, there has been buzz around the internet that the 39-year-old has quietly retired as the “Tribal Chief.” Multiple theories supporting the narrative have been going viral on social media. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, WWE Hall of Famer and Chief Content Officer Triple H seemingly dropped a hint, suggesting Roman Reigns had dropped the Tribal Chief persona.

In the opening segment, Paul Heyman confronted World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso, revealing the real reason why he backstabbed Reigns in Las Vegas. The Wiseman claimed that he turned Reigns from a ''stray Big Dog'' to the Tribal Chief. He blamed the OTC for losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL and subsequently leaving him at the mercy of Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and the Tongans.

Furthermore, Heyman stated that after losing the title, Reigns disappeared and got back to being a “Big Dog” licking his “big wounds!” Many are seeing it as a subtle hint that the former world champion has dropped his Tribal Chief persona and has once again become The Big Dog.

That said, this is mere speculation at this point.

The Rock breaks character to praise his cousin, Roman Reigns, after WWE WrestleMania 41

The Rock hasn't appeared on WWE programming since John Cena joined forces with him and turned heel at the 2025 Elimination Chamber.

After WrestleMania 41, The Final Boss gave an interview to Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show, where he explained the reason behind his no-show in Las Vegas.

The Hollywood megastar also praised Roman Reigns and slammed the people who call the 39-year-old a part-time star. The Final Boss appreciated the OTC for being in incredible shape, claiming that people calling him a part-timer fueled the fire in him.

"Roman Reigns is in incredible shape, and every year, he's dialing it in more and more. People calling him a part-timer really fuels the fire in him, and the company is still on his back," he said.
It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the Original Tribal Chief in WWE.

Edited by Yash Mittal
