Triple H may have banished a character after abject failure in WWE before WrestleMania

Although with Vince McMahon's return to the company earlier in the year, there was a lot of worry about Triple H's position, The Game appears to have retained his place as WWE's creative head. However, such a position is not without its own worries.

Running the creative for WWE RAW and SmackDown can be a taxing job, with five hours of weekly planning and creation of engaging storylines. At times, it becomes necessary to make some sacrifices. As it turns out, Triple H might have been forced to make one earlier this year.

Bray Wyatt's return to WWE, and the subsequent arrival of Uncle Howdy, had fans excited. However, after months of buildup, when he faced LA Knight in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match at the Royal Rumble event, fans were left underwhelmed, disappointed, and bemused. Since then, Bray Wyatt has slowly taken a backseat, and weeks before WrestleMania even left amidst rumors of a health issue.

This left Bobby Lashley in the lurch. But nothing has been heard about another WWE character since then as well. Wyatt's Uncle Howdy has also been absent since he disappeared.

When Uncle Howdy first appeared on TV, there were a lot of rumors that he was none other than Bo Dallas. Dallas was released in 2021, but given how many stars Triple H had hired back, it was not inconceivable that he might have returned as well.

With Uncle Howdy's character falling on his belly and missing LA Knight completely with a dive, fans turned on the character after the Royal Rumble. Whereas before, there was intrigue, after the match, there appeared to only be contempt. When there were reports of another stipulation like the Pitch Black match for WrestleMania, fans were upset.

Now, Triple H might have banished Uncle Howdy's character completely after Bray Wyatt is taking some time away. When he returns, though, there might be new plans for Bo Dallas if it is indeed him who played the part of Howdy.

Triple H might bring back Bo Dallas with a different character if Bray Wyatt returns

It's safe to say that Bray Wyatt's supernatural characters have not done well in WWE recently. With the exception of the early booking of The Fiend, fans have felt the characters have grown stale or seen too little wrestling.

The easy solution might be for Triple H to bring back Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas in another character. Instead of being supernatural this time, they may tap into their family heritage instead and wrestle as who they really are - The Rotunda Brothers.

The two have a rich family legacy in wrestling, and as has been seen with Dominik and Rey Mysterio, or The Bloodline, real-life family and connections have a special place in the fans' hearts.

This might be the best way for WWE to not only save Bray Wyatt but give him the best run of his life in the company. With Bo Dallas by his side, he might even start a faction again, but this time, instead of being a cult leader, he could be the menacing head of the Rotunda Family that he is more than capable of being.

