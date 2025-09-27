Triple H may be forced to turn one of his top WWE champions heel after SmackDown

Ever since taking over as WWE's creative head, Triple H has been making some bold moves. One of the most common traits of his booking has been character changes of superstars. It appears that The Game may be forced to turn one of his top champions heel after the recent predicament on SmackDown. The name in question is none other than Tiffany Stratton.This week on SmackDown, The Buff Barbie defended her WWE Women's Championship against Jade Cargill and Nia Jax in a Triple Threat Match. What should have been an incredible bout turned into a debacle. This match was blemished by several botches and awkward sequences, leaving live crowds booing and social media ablaze with criticism.The match was already marred by Cargill being busted open due to Jax's botched toss into the steel steps earlier. What exacerbated the situation was Stratton's mistimed dive to break a pin during the climax. Fans who had been cheering &quot;Tiffy Time&quot; for her in the arena turned sour in real time. The 26-year-old started receiving widespread criticisms and backlash, even on social media.As a babyface, Tiffany Stratton relies on crowd adoration for her confidence and entitlement as aspirational. However, the recent debacle on SmackDown has turned the situation around with The Buff Barbie receiving heat. Therefore, Triple H could be forced to turn her heel after what happened. Stratton could use the botched finish as kayfabe fuel where she snaps.The 26-year-old could blame the WWE Universe or her opponents for ruining her moment. This could naturally ignite a heel turn that would portray Tiffany Stratton as a resentful champion demanding respect. Such an organic heel turn would protect her in-ring reputation while channeling the negativity into heat. Hence, Triple H may use this predicament as an opportunity to turn Stratton heel.Triple H may have another major reason to turn Tiffany Stratton heelTriple H is known for making swift adjustments in storylines as per their requirements. When it comes to Tiffany Stratton, the WWE CCO might have another major reason to turn her heel. The Buff Barbie is set to battle Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's Crown Jewel Championship at the upcoming premium live event in Perth.This will be a high-profile champion vs. champion clash at Crown Jewel. However, this feud demands a heel vs. face dynamic. With both Stratton and Vaquer being babyfaces, it creates a difficult situation for the creative team to build the required tension and excitement in this feud. It risks diluting both women's momentum, especially with only two weeks until Crown Jewel.Stephanie Vaquer has recently won the Women's World Championship and is a huge fan-favorite. It becomes necessary for WWE to turn Tiffany Stratton heel to let The Dark Angel shine as a rising babyface. Meanwhile, Stratton has become a household name on the main roster and can adapt to any character.A smooth transition to a heel persona wouldn't affect her at this juncture. Besides, most of the fans prefer to see The Buff Babie in her arrogant, villainous attitude. Hence, this gives Triple H another strong reason to change Tiffany Stratton's recent character on SmackDown.