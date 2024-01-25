Triple H may be hinting towards one more major surprise at the Royal Rumble 2024

All eyes will be on Triple H to see what he has planned for the 2024 Royal Rumble. The Game has been known to put out many twists and turns, and a year after the shocking Sami Zayn moment in the Royal Rumble, he could have one more big surprise.

Triple H has seemingly been busy in the last few days with the entire ordeal surrounding RAW on Netflix and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson becoming a board member of TKO. The Game, although supposedly not involved in the business side of things, was present in the iconic New York Stock Exchange.

After posting a photo along with The Rock and WWE President Nick Khan, he could be hinting at one major surprise for the 2024 Royal Rumble - The Rock's return to the ring and second Rumble victory.

This would, of course, cause quite a stir as fans are expecting either Cody Rhodes to become a back-to-back winner or CM Punk to win the Rumble for the first time in his career.

Could Triple H be in the driver's seat for a major change in WWE?

The Game may also be one of the key figures implementing a major change to WWE programming. Whether it's just the modernization of the company or the influence of TKO and UFC being under the same banner, the sports entertainment juggernaut could be in for a major change.

PWInsider Elite reported that WWE is set to make some major changes to programming - giving it a more sports-centric element.

It's going to be interesting to see how this is received by WWE fans. On one hand, there will be one side that likes the change and evolution of wrestling, while others may argue that the entertainment aspect is what sets wrestling apart from regular sports.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.