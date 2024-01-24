WWE planning to incorporate major changes to its programming - Reports

WWE has been making waves over the past few days, whether it is the go-home shows to Royal Rumble 2024 or the upcoming deal with Netflix. According to a new report, the management wants to incorporate some major changes to its programs.

WWE had a stellar year after the change in regime and several successful international events over the past year. Following that, 2024 started on a high for the promotion after a week of successful television events before Royal Rumble at the end of January.

The company has been making more moves and changes behind the scenes heading into one of their biggest shows of the year. According to PWInsider Elite, the management will incorporate some sports-centric elements into its programming down the line.

"Talk at RAW & at WWE HQ this week is that the company will be incorporating some sports-centric elements into the programming."

The reported further added that the company is looking forward to add more realism into their products going forward to enhance its quality. It will be interesting to see how the new change will impact the overall quality in the coming months.

Former WWE Champion on possibly competing at WrestleMania 40

John Cena has been in and out of the promotion as he has been busy portraying different roles in Hollywood over the past few years. Last year, he faced Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel 2023 before going back to the silver screens.

However, the Leader of the Cenation's retirement has often been the talk of the town as he's closing to 50. Speaking to Entertainment, Cena talked about the possibility of competing at WrestleMania 40 in Philidelphia.

"I don't know if I'll be free that weekend, but it is a weekend, and movies don't shoot on the weekends. But when I say I'm done -- in WWE, they say never say never, and a lot of people retire and come back -- I'm just being honest with myself. There's such a great new generation now as well. It's time to pass the electric energy on to the folks that can be there every day."

Last year, he faced Austin Theory for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 39 and lost.

