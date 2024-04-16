Triple H may have just confirmed a major change to the WWE Draft for the first time ever 

Triple H's era kicked off at WrestleMania 40, which overwhelmed the fans with emotions. Cody Rhodes' fans cherished their hero finishing his story, while Roman Reigns' fans flooded social media to thank The Tribal Chief for a memorable title run. Fans also witnessed The Undertaker, John Cena, and The Rock return to the ring, a new champion crowned, and everything else that can make an event the biggest possible!

Another announcement was made. Night 1 of WWE Draft 2024 will be on April 26, 2024, and Night 2 will be on April 29, 2024. Of course, RAW and SmackDown superstars will either go to the other brand or stay where they are, but this will open new avenues for fresh rivalries. Usually, WWE does the draft for the pool of superstars across RAW and SmackDown, and some superstars from NXT are called up to the main roster. Not all NXT Superstars are mentioned by name during the draft. However, Triple H may have changed the situation, and the NXT Superstars might also be included in the pool. It's the logo!

WWE Draft 2024's logo has one half of the "W" in red and the other in blue. However, the swoosh behind the "W" in WWE's logo is in NXT's brand color. This shows that the developmental brand will be much more involved in Draft 2024, and Triple H might even call up more superstars to the main roster than before.

Expand Tweet

WWE NXT became a fan favorite when 'The Game' ran its creative direction. Many revealed that they had gravitated back to watching WWE because of how HHH was heading the white and gold brand. That said, now that he is the Chief Content Officer of WWE, he must have big plans for all three brands at Draft 2024!

WWE veteran gives his opinion about Triple H's WWE era

WrestleMania 40 broke records, and it seems like it is just the beginning. The RAW after Mania saw insane ticket sales, and every show adds to the other.

The credit goes to Triple H for the shows he is putting up, but Vince Russo feels that HHH's inexperience as a writer is affecting the shows.

"Listen, it's not a shot at Triple H. He is not a writer. He's another wrestler booking matches. That's not a shot at him, that's a fact. That literally would be like me stepping in a wrestling ring and thinking I can compete with the wrestlers. You're not a writer bro. That's why you're gonna get a house show. You're not a writer, you're a wrestling booker."

Stephanie McMahon kicked off Night 2 of WrestleMania 40 and marked it as the beginning of Triple H's era. Only time will tell how long the success run will continue!

