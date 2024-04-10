4 things Triple H must not let happen in the WWE Draft 2024

This year's WWE Draft is set to take place in the latter part of this month, and this could be Triple H's way of spicing things up again on the roster after WrestleMania XL. Like always, the Draft could make or break different storylines and characters, but The Game could take some steps to ensure that things will go smoothly until the following year.

The 2024 WWE Draft will take place from the April 26 edition of SmackDown until the April 29 edition of RAW. Superstars from all three brands will be eligible for the Draft. However, even if the event is not set for the next few days, stars from different brands are visiting each other to test the waters. While this is a good way to introduce the stars to the audience and vice versa, there are also some things that the Stamford-based promotion should avoid.

For this list, we will look at four things Triple H should avoid for the 2024 WWE Draft.

#4. Real-life WWE couples should not be separated

There are a lot of changes that come with the WWE Draft that also affect each superstar's personal life. The main reason for this is the different sets of schedules that come with each brand.

Being a superstar is already hard enough for each couple due to their list of responsibilities both in and outside the ring, but fortunately, one of the perks of dating fellow stars is that they will be able to spend time together no matter the state or country they are in.

Due to this, WWE shouldn't separate the couples and send them to different brands. Being on the same show allows the stars to focus on their craft inside the ring and not worry about their personal lives too much.

#3. WWE should not use it as a way to break up factions

One of the things that has continuously happened during the Draft in the past is the company breaking up factions. While it has happened several times, it doesn't give closure and is somewhat of an easy way to kill off a faction that has run its course.

Some of the company's biggest stars recently are members of popular factions, like Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day and Roman Reigns of The Bloodline. The Stamford-based promotion has also formed several new stables in the past few months, like The Final Testament, The Pride, and the LWO, which still need more building.

Each group in the company deserved to have a clearer end to their storylines and not settle for an easy route. In this way, the company could also set up future feuds among members.

#2. It shouldn't be a reset for each brand

Even before the Draft was announced, Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce had been active in signing different stars. They have added top names to their rosters to ensure they outdo the other. Due to this, the Stamford-based promotion needs to have a different approach to the upcoming Draft.

When the Draft occurs, the company shouldn't treat it as a reset of every single feud and storyline. It should just be a way to switch things up.

#1. Balance the roster in each participating brand

Another thing that the company should avoid doing is putting all of its eggs in one basket. As of this writing, both World Champions in the men's division are held by RAW stars, but the rest of the titles are split within brands. This is a trend that the company should end later this month.

All the top stars should be spread evenly among all three WWE brands without the intention of making one specific brand a primary show. Not only that, but each brand has a fair amount of champions.

