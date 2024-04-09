Cody Rhodes reveals a number of upcoming SmackDown appearances

Cody Rhodes finally finished his story at WrestleMania XL Sunday when he defeated Roman Reigns to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Rhodes will be a busy man and is scheduled to make a few appearances on SmackDown this month.

The deck was stacked against Rhodes heading into Night Two of WrestleMania XL after losing the tag team main event match with Seth Rollins against Reigns and The Rock on Night One. Last night's title match was contested under Bloodline Rules, but it completely backfired on Roman.

Jey Uso, John Cena, and The Undertaker were the equalizers against Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and The Rock of The Bloodline. Seth Rollins also came out wearing his Shield gear, which might have been enough to distract Reigns toward the end of the match. Rhodes capitalized to end The Tribal Chief's 1,316-day reign as champion.

In a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes announced his schedule for the rest of April. Rhodes is set to appear on all four remaining episodes of RAW, as well as two episodes of SmackDown on April 12 in Detroit and April 26 in Cincinnati.

The American Nightmare will also be present in WWE's upcoming tour of the United Kingdom from April 17 to 20.

What's next for Cody Rhodes?

Cody Rhodes' journey to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was one for the ages, but what's next for him now that his story is finished? Rhodes told reporters in the post-show press conference on Sunday that there are levels to his story and a new one is just beginning.

"I can tell you, the moment Charles Robinson hit three, I knew, I had everything left to give still, I have a whole another level. You've heard the former champion say that there are levels to this. I just have leveled up. And I think … If you know me, you know that I owe it to the WWE fans, pro wrestling fans, WWE Universe, that what we do next has to be extremely special," Rhodes said. [H/T WrestleZone]

Rhodes' reign is just beginning under the Triple H era and fans are looking forward to it. Roman Reigns had a historic run, so The American Nightmare might need to do something even more special to at least live up to the story of his journey.

