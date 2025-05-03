Triple H may have mistakenly leaked both main events of SummerSlam 2025

The 2025 SummerSlam will be a WrestleMania-level premium live event. Fans have already been buzzing about The Biggest Party of The Summer.

This year, WWE will host its inaugural two-night SummerSlam PLE from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on August 2 and 3. Being a two-night spectacle, the event has already raised the stakes, and experts and pundits are already weighing in on early match predictions.

Amid the ongoing buzz, the Triple H-led creative team recently dropped a brand new promotional poster featuring Cody Rhodes and John Cena in the front row. Roman Reigns and CM Punk are right behind them. The three women on the poster are Tiffany Stratton, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair.

With the poster reveal, Triple H may have leaked the main events for both nights. According to a recent report, the company is considering booking Reigns and Punk as a tag team for a match against Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker at a marquee PLE in the coming months.

Thus, on Night One, The Second City Saint and the OTC could take on The Visionary and The Unpredictable Badass in the main event. The foundation for the potential bout was laid on RAW after WrestleMania when Breakker and Rollins attacked Roman and Punk. Their appearance together on the poster hints at a potential high-profile tag team bout at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

Meanwhile, in the main event of Night Two, Cody Rhodes could finally get revenge on John Cena. The American Nightmare could face The Last Real Champion in a WrestleMania 41 rematch.

That said, the theory mentioned above is speculative at this point.

WWE legend predicts Seth Rollins’ Road to SummerSlam 2025

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently opened up about Seth Rollins’ possible pathway to The Biggest Party of The Summer.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Nash predicted that The Visionary would start a feud with reigning World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso ahead of SummerSlam 2025.

"You had to create a heel [Seth Rollins] because somebody's gotta work with Jey on that RAW, and it's kinda hard for Paul [Heyman] to say the new anointed, everything else, when he doesn't have a strap. He's gotta have a strap, so he's gonna go after Jey. Gunther doesn't need one. He proved that. He got his heat back Monday night, so you have to have something going into SummerSlam," he said.

It will be interesting to see how WWE crafts the card for the inaugural two-night SummerSlam.

