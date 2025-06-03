Triple H may be punishing Carlito on his way out of WWE

WWE Superstar Carlito shocked the pro wrestling world by announcing his exit from the company. While fans are rallying in support of The Bad Apple, he may have invited some punishment his way at the hands of Triple H via this act.

Ad

Carlito broke an unspoken rule

WWE and pro wrestling promotions in general have a backstage rule wherein wrestlers are not supposed to make the information about their release public till they haven't been written off the programming to protect kayfabe.

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

However, by making the announcement of his imminent release, Carlito has broken this protocol. Speaking about this action from The Judgment Day member, the Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer noted:

Ad

Trending

"Usually when we hear about these guys being gone—and they say it—like, put it this way: if you’re gonna be back, I mean the usual protocol, which is why it’s kind of a surprise to me, especially with Carlito, is that if you’re in this situation, they send you out there, you usually get massacred in some way and they blow you off. And then they’ll tell you, ‘Oh, by the way, you’re not being renewed.'" (H/T - Ringside News)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Carlito wasn’t featured on this week’s episode of RAW

Owing to this, Triple H and his team have lost the window to write The Bad Apple’s character off active programming. As a result, Carlito wasn’t featured in this week’s episode of RAW at all, despite The Judgment Day getting a lot of importance on the red-branded show.

Ad

The 46-year-old is usually seen at the clubhouse of the faction playing WWE 2K25 and delivering several comic relief moments. Thus, The Game and his team may not give the longtime veteran a proper exit or feature him on RAW in the next two weeks either. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

R-Truth also announced his exit from WWE alongside Carlito

In another shocker, R-Truth also revealed on X that he is no longer a part of WWE. However, unlike The Bad Apple, the former 24/7 Champion waited for his exit to be official before taking to social media and breaking the news to his fans. He thanked the company and the fans in the tweet for supporting him on the show.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, Truth wasn’t officially released from the company’s roster, but the Stamford-based promotion refused to renew his contract, as per a PWInsider report. The report also stated that there was no ill will between the 53-year-old and the creative team, and the action wasn’t motivated by backstage misconduct either.

R-Truth had a major match at Saturday Night’s Main Event, where he lost to John Cena while trying to bring his babyface persona back. Truth entered the arena with Cena’s gear and music while his T-shirt sported the name ‘Ron Cena,’ a one-show name stylized after his given name, Ron Killings.

The former Awesome Truth member always entertained the fans with his impeccable comic deliveries and punchlines. He was famous for making even the most serious stars on the roster, like Brock Lesnar, break character and chuckle at his words. With Truth and Carlito leaving WWE, the company will be losing out on two veterans who specialized in comic relief. It will be interesting to see if Triple H and his team make any more changes to the roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Singh Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.



Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.



Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music. Know More