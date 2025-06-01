Triple H may have quietly given up on WWE star ahead of Money in the Bank 2025

WWE has been featuring some of the biggest stars in the industry every week, with several intriguing rivalries shaping up for the future. However, some names haven’t been able to get the push they deserve, even after a long wait on the sidelines. One of them is Karrion Kross, who has been working on a storyline for weeks now, but hasn’t been able to make a mark due to a lack of opportunities.

Ad

Triple H brought Karrion Kross back to WWE in August 2022 after Vince McMahon had released him in 2021. Under The Game’s creative direction, Kross returned with his original dark persona, Scarlett, and the hope of a renewed push. This marked a significant course correction and a fresh start for the star. However, it hasn't panned out in that manner at all thus far.

For weeks, Kross was rumored to be a part of the final Men’s Money in the Bank qualifying match, but the company has now announced the three names set to compete, and Kross won’t be one of them. Considering the lack of opportunities that the 39-year-old is being given on the roster, it is seemingly clear that Triple H has given up on the star ahead of the upcoming PLE.

Ad

Trending

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

Ad

It is interesting to note that Kross appeared backstage to continue his mind games with Sami Zayn this week on the red brand. However, until and unless the star is back in the squared circle competing against some of the biggest names in the industry, he won’t be able to make a name for himself.

WWE veteran called out Triple H for recent decision related to Karrion Kross

WWE omitted Kross from the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match this year as well, which has been a massive point of discussion among wrestling fans on the internet. Many fans want to see Kross getting a big push in the company, but things have not gone that way.

Ad

WWE veteran Vince Russo also called out Triple H in a recent tweet for his decision to keep Kross away from the qualifying matches. The former head writer of the Stamford-based promotion questioned the Game’s decision and asked him to get out of his comfort zone:

"Seriously---you want to make somebody? HOW is THIS GUY not in @WWE 'Money in the Bank' and... WINNING IT?!!! Tell me and we'll BOTH KNOW. WHAT are you so afraid of @TripleH?!!! Get out of your Comfort Zone and BOX and STOP REPEATING the SAME THING over and over again with THE SAME PEOPLE!!!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Karrion Kross undoubtedly deserves a big chance, and arguably, his push is long overdue now. Fans will have to wait and see what World Wrestling Entertainment has in store for the star next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More