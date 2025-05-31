"Get out of your comfort zone" - Triple H's decision to exclude 2-time WWE champion from Money in the Bank questioned by veteran

A major WWE Superstar was snubbed from the Money in the Bank Qualifiers, drawing sharp criticism from a wrestling veteran. Vince Russo went off on Triple H and the creative team's poor handling of Karrion Kross.

So far, the confirmed names for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match are Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Penta, Andrade, and Seth Rollins. As announced on this week's SmackDown, CM Punk, El Grande Americano, and AJ Styles will compete on the upcoming episode of RAW to determine the final spot in the six-man gimmick match. However, Karrion Kross was excluded from the opportunity to compete at the upcoming premium live event.

On X (formerly Twitter), Vince Russo criticized The Game's choice not to include the former two-time NXT Champion in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. The former WWE writer challenged Triple H to move beyond repetitive booking and take chances on different individuals like Karrion Kross.

"Seriously---you want to make somebody? HOW is THIS GUY not in @WWE 'Money in the Bank' and... WINNING IT?!!! Tell me and we'll BOTH KNOW. WHAT are you so afraid of @TripleH?!!! Get out of your Comfort Zone and BOX and STOP REPEATING the SAME THING over and over again with THE SAME PEOPLE!!!"

Check out Russo's post below:

Karrion Kross shares his reaction after getting snubbed from the WWE Money in the Bank Qualifiers

The Herald of Doomsday has been consistently building his brand by cutting promos on social media, showcasing his unique persona and talent. As a result of his strong work outside of the shows, fans have been actively clamoring for a major push for Karrion Kross.

Following this week's SmackDown, The Doom Walker took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared his reaction to being excluded from the MITB Qualifiers.

"Yep. I saw it, too," he wrote.

Check out Karrion Kross' post below:

Only time will tell if a surprising development on RAW allows Triple H to add the 39-year-old star to the multi-man contest scheduled for June 7, 2025, in California.

