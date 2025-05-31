Karrion Kross reacts after getting snubbed from WWE Money in the Bank Qualifiers

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross was notably excluded from the Money in the Bank Qualifiers. He has since shared his reaction on social media.

The Doom Walker's last televised in-ring appearance was during an episode of SmackDown in April 2025. The former NXT Champion participated in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which Carmelo Hayes ultimately won.

Meanwhile, the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match roster is nearly complete, with Andrade, Seth Rollins, Penta, Solo Sikoa, and LA Knight having punched their tickets. Only one spot is left to be filled, and WWE has set a high-stakes Triple Threat Match for it. As announced on the May 30, 2025, edition of SmackDown, CM Punk, AJ Styles, and El Grande Americano will battle on the upcoming Monday Night RAW for the opportunity to enter the six-man gimmick match.

For weeks, fans have been pushing for Karrion Kross to be a part of the Men's MITB Ladder Match and eventually win it. However, that won't be happening. Following this week's SmackDown, The Herald of Doomsday took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his reaction after being snubbed from the Money in the Bank Qualifiers.

"Yep. I saw it, too," he wrote.

Check out Kross' post below:

Karrion Kross reacted to former WWE champion's controversial claim

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Logan Paul made a bold claim. The former United States Champion directly addressed numerous WWE stars who have expressed issues with him receiving title shots and opportunities despite his non-wrestling background.

On X, Karrion Kross posted a video and clarified that the issue isn't with Logan Paul himself. Instead, the 39-year-old star stated that performers had problems with WWE's evolving model of encouraging brand building outside the company, a practice previously discouraged for many long-tenured wrestlers.

"No one has a problem with his [hinting at Logan Paul] position. The problem is that for some people who have put 20, even 30 years in, they were told that there was a certain skill set that they had to acquire. Putting time in was going to equate to having very particular opportunities. Those opportunities don’t seem to be available for those people now because they did not build a brand outside of the company," Kross said.

It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Karrion Kross in the coming weeks.

