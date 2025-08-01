Triple H may have quietly pulled the plug on WWE legend’s push

WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H, might have quietly pulled back a superstar from the limelight. The superstar is also the one who recently returned to the company after being laid off.

However, it was alleged that Hunter didn't want him. But the fans did. WWE President Nick Khan reportedly made the choice, and he was back. Yes, we are talking about R-Truth.

Triple H might have pulled the plug on R-Truth

The 53-year-old legend made a smashing return to WWE at Money in the Bank after he was shockingly laid off. He burst onto the scene with his attack on John Cena, and later even clashed against the 17-time WWE Champion on SmackDown, winning via disqualification.

However, that was it for R-Truth's glorious run after his return. After that clash against Cena, he was once again relegated to the mid-card division. He faced Aleister Black on the blue brand, and now he's seemingly off from that storyline, too. The management could have pushed him more after the significant momentum he got at MITB. But it seems that Triple H doesn't want to push him any further.

Former WWE writer also criticizes booking of R-Truth after his return

Vince Russo also criticized WWE's booking of R-Truth. While speaking on his YouTube channel, the veteran writer said that after Killings feuded with Cena and had a mini-feud with Aleister Black, Truth was reduced to just being another wrestler on the card.

"Look at what they've done with R-Truth already. R-Truth attacked Cena a couple of times after the marks cried like a bunch of babies. He attacked Cena a couple of times, and now he's in an angle with Aleister Black. So, after all of that, R-Truth is now another wrestler on the card." [26:49 – 27:12]

The former 24/7 champion had reinvented himself after his return. He moved away from his comical character, which he had been portraying for the last few years. He even cut his hair in front of the fans, signifying that he now meant business. But now, he is nowhere to be seen.

R-Truth doesn't have a match at SummerSlam

Despite being over with the fans, R-Truth doesn't have a match at SummerSlam. Initially, it seemed that he might be involved in a comprehensive storyline with Aleister Black, but that storyline also quickly came to a close. The Anti-Hero got involved in a storyline with Damian Priest, and Truth was removed from the picture.

The creative team could have gotten him involved in the feud, and the three could have been involved in a match at SummerSlam. However, it seems that the promotion doesn't want to push him any further. He will be reduced to a mid-card superstar once again, and soon be lost in oblivion. Sooner or later, the fans might also react against Truth's current booking in the company, but one wonders if it will make any difference.

