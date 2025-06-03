Triple H may have quietly taken WWE star off TV

The era of Triple H in WWE continues to witness unexpected shocks and major turns. Yesterday, R-Truth and Carlito confirmed that they will soon no longer be part of World Wrestling Entertainment. Both stars also revealed that their contract with the Stamford-based promotion is about to expire, and there will be no renewal.

Triple H's decision faced significant backlash on the internet as fans are unhappy with this move. Additionally, reports revealed that WWE's backstage is also in shock over this decision. During the latest episode of the red brand, fans broke into a massive R-Truth chant, also showing their love for the veteran star.

Amid this, it appears that The Game may have quietly taken Carlito off WWE television. This was noticed by fans during a backstage segment of The Judgment Day, where Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio were involved in an interaction.

Usually, in such segments, the Bad Apple was involved, and there was even a PS5 in the back where The Judgment Day members enjoyed playing WWE's game. However, on RAW tonight, there was no Carlito involved, nor the PS5.

This confirms that Triple H may have quietly pulled the former US Champion from television following his recent announcement about leaving WWE. Additionally, the Puerto Rico star has already begun competing in independent wrestling promotions and has even been crowned a champion.

According to Cagematch, on May 31, 2025, Carlito faced Ray Gonzalez in a WWC Puerto Rico title match at WWC Summer Madness 2025. In this event, the former WWE star emerged as the winner and captured the Championship.

This confirms that Carlito is no longer part of the Stamford-based promotion.

What was the role of Triple H in the recent WWE releases?

Following the releases, fans were curious to know about the role of Triple H or his involvement in the latest decision. After the public outrage, a report was disclosed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, revealing who was responsible for making this cut.

The source asserted that the Chief Content Officer was the key person behind this move, and he made the decision, which was purely a business one. He noted:

“They’re looking at the numbers. They’re looking at how many people they have to cut or how much money they have to cut. And those were the picks. Those were the Levesque picks. And that’s what it is.”

Following this news, fans expressed their dissatisfaction with The Game, as many are in disbelief that Triple H was behind it. The regime of the CCO saw many ups and downs, and it remains to be seen how things will unfold in the coming months.

