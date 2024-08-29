Triple H may have subtly confirmed 10-time WWE champion will leave RAW after his absence from major segment

In the past few weeks, Monday Night RAW has witnessed a lot of chaos. While the likes of CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Bronson Reed have all contributed to it, the red brand has seen another addition in Randy Orton. While Orton is technically a SmackDown star, he was on Monday nights to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

While the addition of The Apex Predator on RAW has been nothing short of exciting, there is a chance the red brand might soon witness a 10-time champion leave. In the coming weeks, Triple H may book fan favorite, Jey Uso, to leave the red brand and move to SmackDown.

The reason why Jey could leave is his major absence from a segment on RAW. On the red brand, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest are in a tussle with The Judgment Day at present. While Ripley and Damian are skilled fighters, they often fall short on numbers when going up against their former faction.

In such moments, the WWE Universe had expected Jey Uso to look out for Rhea and Damian given his build-up with Mami. However, not once has the former Tag Team Champion turned up, possibly showing Triple H's subtle intent to move the 39-year-old from the red brand. Another reason behind this could be that the feud between Rhea-Damian and Liv Morgan-Dominik Mysterio could go on for a long time.

Jey will most likely move to SmackDown to support Roman Reigns in his battle against Solo Sikoa and his Bloodline. This could be the reason why Main-Event Jey has not come to Mami's aid until now. It will be interesting to see if he goes to the blue brand in the coming weeks.

Monday Night RAW superstar Jey Uso recently shared his thoughts on Sami Zayn

Back in the day when Jey Uso was part of the Roman Reigns-led Bloodline, one of the best storylines of the faction was Sami Zayn's inclusion. While most of The Bloodline was cool with Sami being the Honorary Uce, Jey Uso was reluctant at first.

However, things did change and the dup are good friends now. During his recent appearance at the Fanatics Fest event, Jey Uso spoke about his relationship with fellow RAW superstar, Sami Zayn and was full of praise for his friend.

"My dawg. Sami is an Honorary Uce for life. He's the only one on RAW that I trust, he took me in when I first came to RAW. Sami Zayn is my brother, for sure. [...] It was borderline real, too. In the beginning, I really didn't like it. I didn't. 'How you get in my family locker room? Peace out.' He grew on me like he grew on all of us. He definitely helped. High key, one of my favorite performers to watch. I like how he acts, I like how he cuts promos, I like the way he moves in the ring. Always learning from every one of my peers. Anyone in the locker room, from the top to the bottom, we're a real family," he said.

You can check out his comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see if Sami Zayn leaves the red brand and goes to SmackDown to support Roman Reigns if Jey Uso does the same. After all, the Honorary Uce was once a crucial part of The Bloodline Saga.

