Triple H may have subtly confirmed 2 SmackDown stars will join WWE RAW

On last night's episode of WWE RAW, Kofi Kingston defeated Penta in singles action, with outside assistance from Xavier Woods and Grayson Waller. This surprising occurrence, though, may have started a domino effect that eventually leads to two major WWE stars moving to RAW and a massive reunion, too.

As great as Penta has been as a singles star, whether in terms of how rapidly he connected with the WWE Universe or his solid in-ring ability and charisma in general, RAW right now is loaded with massive stars such as Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, LA Knight, AJ Styles, Jey Uso, etc. Therefore, a run at the top of the card on RAW seems unlikely for Penta right now. But a move to SmackDown for Penta is not the need of the hour either.

It is also evident that the tag team division on RAW is severely lacking in firepower right now, unlike SmackDown, where there is no shortage of tag teams. Considering all these reasons, it seems likely and logical that Andrade and Rey Fenix make their way over to RAW to aid Penta against The New Day and Grayson Waller. This could mark the first time Penta and Fenix come together on WWE TV, and it may initiate the reunion of the Lucha Brothers as Andrade transitions to a singles role once again.

The move couldn't possibly be considered a demotion for Penta; rather, it would entrust the former AAA Mega Champion to rescue the RAW tag team division with his connection with the fans and chemistry with his brother at his disposal. The Lucha Bros. can continue to be the centerpiece of the tag team division on either brand for years to come, and they do have the individual ability and connection with the crowd to segue into singles feuds whenever needed.

Meanwhile, Andrade could continue to stay allied with Penta and Fenix or branch out on his own following the program with Woods, Kingston, and Waller, and he could also move back to SmackDown whenever the WWE Draft takes place. Triple H has a ton of talent and potential at his disposal, but at the very least, he has an opportunity to fix the RAW tag team division.

If he can build Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston back up seriously (and the latter's win over Penta last night does indicate a push towards the same), then The New Day vs The Lucha Brothers can be built up over time to be a legitimate dream match. Given his propensity towards long-term storytelling, there are also options to create a fascinating arc that explores Fenix and Penta's characters in the build-up and immediate aftermath of their reunion.

The Lucha Brothers are extremely accomplished, both individually and as a tag team

The Lucha Brothers are one of the greatest tag teams of this generation, having been World Tag Team Champions in promotions like AEW, Impact (TNA), ROH, MLW, PWG, and AAA. In fact, they are the only team to have held tag team titles across all these promotions. However, they have not yet been seen on WWE TV together, let alone teamed up or teased an official reunion.

While the plan was evidently to showcase them both as top singles stars, and in the case of Penta, that worked out extraordinarily well, the reunion of an all-time great tag team like the Lucha Brothers is only a matter of "when" and not "if."

Individually, Penta is a former Impact World Champion. Lucha Underground Champion and has also held the AAA Latin American Championship, much like Rey Fenix, who has notably held the AEW International Championship, AAA Mega Championship (among other singles titles in AAA), as well as the Lucha Underground Championship.

Both men have also competed, individually and as a team, in some of the best matches over the past decade, including in All Elite Wrestling, especially with fellow AEW Originals, The Young Bucks.

