Triple H may have subtly confirmed 4-time World Champion will turn heel due to one massive reason following WWE RAW

Heel turns have become very common in WWE in recent times. It is often driven by the desire for a championship or the feeling of being overshadowed. It appears that one such reason could force a four-time world champion to undergo a seismic character shift on Monday Night RAW. Triple H may have subtly confirmed that legendary WWE star Asuka could turn heel.Her potential heel turn could be driven by one specific reason: The Empress of Tomorrow was seemingly unhappy that IYO SKY gave Rhea Ripley a championship match at WWE Evolution instead of giving that to her. This was observed in her interaction with The Genius of the Sky during a backstage segment on the recent episode of RAW.While wishing IYO SKY for her upcoming match, Asuka said, &quot;Good luck at SummerSlam against your friend Rhea Ripley.&quot; What raised eyebrows was the fact that she didn't take Naomi's name, even though The Glow is the Women's World Champion. The Empress of Tomorrow awkwardly emphasized &quot;your friend Rhea Ripley&quot; by changing her modulation.The deliberate tone and exclusion of Naomi suggest Asuka's underlying resentment against her former Damage CTRL teammate. Although it was subtle, it was a potential indication that the 43-year-old will eventually turn on The Genius of the Sky. The former women's champion appears to hold deep anguish against IYO SKY for overlooking her friends for a championship shot.Every intricate detail, whether it's backstage or in the ring, holds great significance in Triple H's creative regime. WWE wouldn't have shown that if a major twist was not on the horizon. With the segment on RAW, The Game may have subtly confirmed that Asuka is set to undergo a massive character change very soon. It remains to be seen how things shape up.Triple H may pull the trigger on Asuka's heel turn at WWE SummerSlamWWE is set to host the biggest edition of SummerSlam this year, and the company will look to unravel some jaw-dropping surprises and shockers. There could be no better stage than this for turning Asuka heel. Triple H may finally pull the trigger on this next month at the annual extravaganza.SummerSlam will witness a huge Triple Threat Match for the Women's World Championship. Naomi will defend the coveted title against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. None of the three stars can afford a pinfall loss in this match, as it will completely deflate their red-hot momentum.Therefore, Triple H might involve Asuka in the mix to end the match in a controversial fashion. During the ending moments of the championship match, Asuka and Kairi Sane could show up out of nowhere and launch a merciless attack on The Genius of the Sky, officially turning heel in the process.The Kabuki Warriors could unleash their wrath, laying out IYO SKY in the middle of the ring. Naomi could take advantage of that potential situation by hitting her finisher on a lifeless SKY and pinning the Japanese star to retain the Women's World Championship at SummerSlam.This will help WWE protect IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley to some extent while allowing Naomi to walk out as still champion. Besides, it will give rise to a shocking element enough to create a thunderous buzz at SummerSlam.