Triple H may have subtly confirmed Goldberg is returning to WWE before Night of Champions 2025

Jey Uso’s WWE World Heavyweight Championship reign ended at 51 days at the hands of Gunther this past week on Monday Night RAW. Recent reports have suggested that the Ring General won the title to set up a clash against Goldberg, which would be Da Man’s retirement match in the Stamford-based promotion.

Moreover, Triple H may have subtly confirmed that Goldberg could be returning to the Stamford-based promotion before the 2025 Night of Champions Premium Live Event, on June 28. The main attraction for WWE's upcoming PLE will be the King and Queen of the Ring Tournament final matches.

There was one spot originally unannounced in the tournament brackets. However, Adam Pearce has now confirmed Jey Uso as the mystery entrant, who will face Sheamus, Rusev, and Bronson Reed in a Fatal Four-Way qualifying match on the upcoming episode of RAW. The winner will advance to the semifinal of the tournament.

With the Yeet Master competing in the tournament, Triple H may have sidelined Jey Uso from the title picture for now, and he will have to climb the ladder and earn his shot. This means WWE could bring in someone else for Gunther as a challenger, opening the doors for Goldberg's much-awaited return.

Recent buzz points to Goldberg's imminent return, who could challenge the Austrian to a title match at Night of Champions 2025. The two had a heated argument last year at Bad Blood, and Goldberg had warned the Ring General that he was next.

Therefore, the two could collide for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions. Saudi Arabia loves to host legends on their card, and Da Man is one of their favorites. The WCW legend last competed at the 2022 Elimination Chamber against Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia. And to set up the match for Night of Champions, he must return a few weeks beforehand to build up to his retirement match.

That said, the angle proposed above is merely speculation, and nothing has been confirmed.

Top WWE analyst predicts Gunther might destroy Goldberg upon his return

While speaking on Notsam Wrestling, wrestling analyst Sam Roberts predicted that despite Goldberg's history of destroying his opponents, such as Brock Lesnar and Bray Wyatt, Gunther would destroy him in a bout if the two faced each other.

"Goldberg beat [Brock] Lesnar. Goldberg beat Bray [Wyatt]. Goldberg beats people. Now, if you want to stay true to the Gunther character, that would be the thinking going in like [sic] I would love that if we went in going, 'Oh man, they ended Jey’s title reign just to put the title on Gunther so that Goldberg could beat him,' and then Gunther just destroys Goldberg," Roberts said.

It will be interesting to see whether Goldberg returns and faces Gunther or if the Stamford-based promotion has something else in store for the Ring General and Da Man in the coming months.

