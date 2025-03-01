  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Triple H
  • Triple H may have subtly confirmed John Cena's WrestleMania 41 match on WWE SmackDown

Triple H may have subtly confirmed John Cena's WrestleMania 41 match on WWE SmackDown

By Love Verma
Modified Mar 01, 2025 06:03 GMT
Triple H may have hinted John Cena opponent for WrestleMania 41. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Triple H may have hinted John Cena opponent for WrestleMania 41. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Triple H's regime is now just a few hours away from Elimination Chamber 2025. Fans witnessed a massive final episode of SmackDown before the PLE, increasing the hype for this premium live event.

Ad

However, during the latest edition of the blue brand, The Game may have subtly confirmed Logan Paul as John Cena's opponent for WrestleMania 41.

Logan Paul made his entry on John Cena music on the latest SmackDown episode

The participants of the Men's Elimination Chamber match were engaged in a heated confrontation on SmackDown. Soon, John Cena's music hit the arena, but as everyone concentrated on the entrance titantron, Logan Paul made his entrance instead. The Maverick hilariously mocked the 16-time World Champion by mimicking him.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Connecting John Cena and Logan Paul before Elimination Chamber seems like a subtle confirmation that Triple H may have plans for a match between them down the road.

The Maverick already wanted to clash with the Cenation Leader

In a backstage clip from WWE RAW on Netflix Premiere, Logan Paul was asked about potentially facing John Cena during his retirement tour. The YouTube sensation asserted that he would hurt the 16-time World Champion and that it would be an honor to share the ring with Cena.

Ad
Ad

Paul's statement implies that he wants a match with John Cena. This makes complete sense. If Cena fails to win the Chamber match, Logan Paul could be his ideal opponent for The Showcase of Immortals. This speculation is further fueled by the YouTuber's actions on SmackDown this week

Drew McIntyre is likely to win the Elimination Chamber match under the Triple H era

John Cena was once the popular choice to win the Chamber match, but over the past few days, Drew McIntyre has come through as the front-runner. This makes it likely that the Cenation Leader will not get a World Title shot at the Showcase of Immortals. With Cena potentially losing, Logan Paul's recent actions confirm he will be the veteran's opponent at WrestleMania.

Ad

Even last year, a match between Logan and Cena was rumored during the road to WrestleMania 40, but it never came to realization. Triple H could set up this match if Logan Paul plays a vital role in John Cena's elimination. Last year, The Maverick attacked Randy Orton after getting eliminated, leading to The Viper's elimination from the match.

A similar scenario could unfold this year, with Cena's elimination paving the way for a match against Logan at WrestleMania 41 under Triple H's promotion.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी