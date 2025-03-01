Triple H may have subtly confirmed John Cena's WrestleMania 41 match on WWE SmackDown

Triple H's regime is now just a few hours away from Elimination Chamber 2025. Fans witnessed a massive final episode of SmackDown before the PLE, increasing the hype for this premium live event.

However, during the latest edition of the blue brand, The Game may have subtly confirmed Logan Paul as John Cena's opponent for WrestleMania 41.

Logan Paul made his entry on John Cena music on the latest SmackDown episode

The participants of the Men's Elimination Chamber match were engaged in a heated confrontation on SmackDown. Soon, John Cena's music hit the arena, but as everyone concentrated on the entrance titantron, Logan Paul made his entrance instead. The Maverick hilariously mocked the 16-time World Champion by mimicking him.

Connecting John Cena and Logan Paul before Elimination Chamber seems like a subtle confirmation that Triple H may have plans for a match between them down the road.

The Maverick already wanted to clash with the Cenation Leader

In a backstage clip from WWE RAW on Netflix Premiere, Logan Paul was asked about potentially facing John Cena during his retirement tour. The YouTube sensation asserted that he would hurt the 16-time World Champion and that it would be an honor to share the ring with Cena.

Paul's statement implies that he wants a match with John Cena. This makes complete sense. If Cena fails to win the Chamber match, Logan Paul could be his ideal opponent for The Showcase of Immortals. This speculation is further fueled by the YouTuber's actions on SmackDown this week

Drew McIntyre is likely to win the Elimination Chamber match under the Triple H era

John Cena was once the popular choice to win the Chamber match, but over the past few days, Drew McIntyre has come through as the front-runner. This makes it likely that the Cenation Leader will not get a World Title shot at the Showcase of Immortals. With Cena potentially losing, Logan Paul's recent actions confirm he will be the veteran's opponent at WrestleMania.

Even last year, a match between Logan and Cena was rumored during the road to WrestleMania 40, but it never came to realization. Triple H could set up this match if Logan Paul plays a vital role in John Cena's elimination. Last year, The Maverick attacked Randy Orton after getting eliminated, leading to The Viper's elimination from the match.

A similar scenario could unfold this year, with Cena's elimination paving the way for a match against Logan at WrestleMania 41 under Triple H's promotion.

