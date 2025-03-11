Triple H may have subtly confirmed Judgment Day member will be kicked out of the group next week on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day is on a mission to regain its dominance on Monday Night RAW. While Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have been thriving, other members are struggling to make their mark. It looks like WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H may have decided to make a major change in the faction, as a top star could lose his place within the group.

Finn Balor might get kicked out of The Judgment Day next week, the seeds of which may have been planted on the latest episode of RAW. Tensions were already simmering within The Judgment Day. But what happened this week was seemingly a subtle tease of Balor's exit from the group.

Dominik Mysterio has got a title match approved for Finn Balor

Dominik Mysterio has been acting a little too nice toward Finn Balor lately. First, he got him an Elimination Chamber qualifying match, and now an Intercontinental Title match against Bron Breakker next week. That's a bit too kind for someone like Dirty Dom. Given his history of betrayals, this sudden generosity and kindness seems suspicious, and why not?

During this week's RAW, when Finn Balor hugged Dominik out of joy for getting him a title match, the 27-year-old's expression changed drastically. If that is not a red flag, what is? It looks like The Latino Cheat has been masterfully plotting something to earn Balor's trust only to backstab him eventually.

Finn Balor's resistance to adding a new member to The Judgment Day

For weeks, Dominik Mysterio has been pushing the idea of bringing in a new member into The Judgment Day. But Finn Balor has been completely against it. While it is unclear why Balor doesn't want a new member, this resistance seems to be frustrating Dirty Dom more and more every week.

In Mysterio's eyes, Balor is potentially being selfish when he should think about the whole group. Triple H is deliberately teasing this dynamic between the two stars as a sign of a rift. As a result, the fate of The Judgment Day could be determined on RAW next week if Mysterio finally betrays Balor.

Finn Balor has been trying to act as the leader of the faction

Finn Balor has come up short in almost every big opportunity over the past year. But if there is one thing he has not failed at, it's bossing around his fellow Judgment Day members. And it has rubbed everyone the wrong way at some point, including Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and especially Dominik Mysterio.

The Prince has been acting like the leader of the faction without really doing much to back it up. That kind of behavior could frustrate anyone especially since Dirty Dom and Co. believe in not having any leaders. This agenda of the faction could become the reason for Balor being kicked out of the group.

