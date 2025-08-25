Triple H may have subtly confirmed a new WWE champion will be crowned at Clash in Paris

By Ishaan Rathi
Published Aug 25, 2025 01:38 GMT
Triple H during the Bad Blood Press Conference [Image Credits: WWE.com]
Triple H at a press conference [Image Credits: WWE.com]

WWE Clash in Paris is right around the corner, and fans all over are excited to see the action unfold in front of whats been dubbed by some as 'The Greatest Crowd in WWE History' in France. The first match confirmed for the premium live event was the Women’s World Championship match between Naomi and Stephanie Vaquer, after the latter won the Battle Royal at Evolution.

However, the match now stands canceled after Naomi vacated her Women’s World Championship last week, after an emotional announcement of her pregnancy, alongside Jimmy Uso. This has left the fans wondering about the fate of the vacant Women’s World Championship.

While there is no update on the match, Vaquer has already reached the United Kingdom, which makes it clear that Triple H won’t completely take the match off the Clash in Paris card. Vaquer seemingly will compete for the title, but her opponent has yet to be announced.

also-read-trending Trending
“I didn’t tell you before because you were surely overwhelmed with emotions, but I want to congratulate you and Jimmy on the future superstar that’s on the way. Someday, I’ll tell your baby how they helped you escape from me and prevented ‘Stephanie Velcro’ from winning the title in Paris. Enjoy this new chapter, I know you’re going to be a great mom, Chiquita. I’m already ready for Paris, and I’ll be here, waiting for you whenever you decide to come back,” stated Vaquer.
With her tweet, it is seemingly clear that Stephanie Vaquer will still compete for the vacant Women’s World Championship at Clash in Paris, and her opponent could be announced on the upcoming edition of RAW. Nevertheless, a new women’s champion is seemingly guaranteed to be crowned at the premium live event.

What else has WWE planned for Clash in Paris?

Other than the Women’s World Championship match, WWE has confirmed some massive matches for their visit to France. John Cena will make his final wrestling appearance in the country as he competes against social media sensation Logan Paul in singles action.

On the other hand, Roman Reigns is set to return to singles action for the first time since WrestleMania XL, as he faces The Tribal Thief and the owner of the Show-la-fala, Bronson Reed. Two former friends and bitter rivals, Sheamus and Rusev, are set to have the final match of their intriguing rivalry in a massive Donnybrook match, which has raised the expectation of a 'banger' from the two stars.

The main event of the show is set to feature a massive Fatal Four-Way Match, with Seth Rollins defending his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso, CM Punk, and LA Knight.

With massive action set to unfold at the Paris PLE, only time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.

About the author
Ishaan Rathi

Ishaan Rathi

Twitter icon

Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.

Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket.

Know More

Edited by Harish Raj S
