Triple H may have subtly confirmed returning WWE star will dethrone Sami Zayn for the US Title

Ever since winning the United States Championship, Sami Zayn has been a defending champion. He has been issuing open challenges on SmackDown every week, allowing superstars to make a name for themself. While it was John Cena last week, the Canadian defended his gold against Rey Fenix this week.However, it looks like Zayn's days as champion are numbered. This week on SmackDown, Triple H may have subtly confirmed that a returning Shinsuke Nakamura will dethrone Sami for the United States Championship. The Japanese star has been away from television for the past three months.However, fans got a glimpse of him in a backstage segment this week on the blue brand show. Several factors suggest that Nakamura would be going after Sami Zayn to take the coveted title away from him.Shinsuke Nakamura was lurking in the backgroundSami Zayn was involved in two backstage segments on SmackDown last night, one with Rey Fenix and the other with Cathy Kelley. Interestingly, Shinsuke Nakamura was seen lurking in the background in both segments as if he had set his sights on his new prey. It looks like WWE has been trying to tell fans what's next for The King of Strong Style.Every little detail in Triple H's creative era tends to carry significance. The fact that Nakamura was seen lurking in the shadows behind Sami Zayn tells a story. It indicates that the 45-year-old has cast his ominous gaze on the former Honorary Uce to take the United States Championship away from him, the title that once adorned his waist.Triple H is known for pulling off shockersOver the past few months, Triple H has been pulling off some big shockers. Whether it's big returns or shocking title changes, The Game has made sure to astonish fans. Back in November last year, when LA Knight was the United States Champion, no one anticipated Shinsuke Nakamura to dethrone him at Survivor Series: WarGames and end his first title run abruptly.This is a clear indication that Triple H wouldn't flinch when it comes to pulling off shockers. Given his booking pattern and Nakamura's mysterious sighting, it indicates that the WWE CCO may be preparing for another big jolt. The King of Strong Style is potentially being built to dethrone Sami Zayn for the United States Championship.Sami Zayn is frequently defending the United States TitleSami Zayn has been holding the United States Championship open challenge every week, establishing himself as a workhorse champion. WWE usually doesn't make champions defend their gold regularly on weekly shows unless there's a reason. The 41-year-old losing the gold in a short span of time will not only question his credibility but can also taint his title reign.However, Zayn having multiple title defenses and memorable matches, even if he were to lose his gold in a brief run, could make his United States Title reign far more significant. It could be etched in the hearts of the fans, leaving no room for criticism. Hence, making the Canadian defend his gold regularly seems to be an indication that he would soon lose his coveted title.