Triple H may have subtly confirmed Roman Reigns will take a break from WWE? Exploring the hint

Roman Reigns had another tough WrestleMania outing this year, as he lost his Triple Threat Match against Seth Rollins and CM Punk. Paul Heyman shocked the world by turning his back on The Best in The World and the Undisputed Tribal Chief, joining forces with Rollins, who emerged victorious.

In the latest episode of RAW, Rollins and Heyman came out to address the events from The Show of Shows. However, before the former world champion could say anything, CM Punk rushed to the ring and attacked Rollins. After beating Seth, The Second City Saint turned his attention to Paul Heyman, but The Visionary had the last laugh as he knocked out Punk with his signature Stomp.

The segment didn’t end there, as Roman Reigns entered the scene and took Rollins out with a Spear and then connected with a Superman Punch on Paul Heyman. Reigns then got in position to Spear his former Wiseman. However, a man wearing a hoodie emerged from nowhere and Speared the OTC. The mystery man was Bron Breakker, who revealed himself as the newest Paul Heyman Guy.

The show went off the air with Breakker, Seth, and Heyman standing tall, laying the seeds for a potential tag team match against Punk and Reigns. However, the Triple H-led creative team may have subtly indicated that the OTC will walk away from WWE for some time.

The Stamford-based promotion recently released the first poster for the 2025 Money in the Bank PLE, featuring multiple big names. However, Reigns is missing from the poster. The OTC is also not advertised for the Backlash Premium Live Event. This is a strong hint that the Undisputed Tribal Chief may go on hiatus for a while, probably until June, and return ahead of SummerSlam. In the meantime, Rollins and Punk may continue their feud, as they are advertised for MITB.

That said, the proposed angle is speculative.

The Rock breaks character and praises Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 41

While speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, The Rock lauded his cousin Roman Reigns for the OTC's physique.

The Final Boss stated that people doubting and calling Reigns a part-timer fueled the fire inside the 39-year-old. The Brahma Bull also noted that Roman was still carrying the company on his back.

"Roman Reigns is in incredible shape, and every year, he's dialing it in more and more. People calling him a part-timer really fuels the fire in him, and the company is still on his back," The Final Boss said.

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Roman Reigns in the coming weeks.

