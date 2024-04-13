Triple H may have subtly confirmed an upcoming title change on WWE SmackDown involving top star who recently debuted

The fallout episode of WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania XL featured the beginning of many new storylines. The show left hints about which stars the Stamford-based company may be planning to push moving forward.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair are two stars who may be in line to receive a push soon. The duo emerged victorious against the team of Chelsea Green and Piper Niven on the latest edition of SmackDown and seemingly displayed their intention to go after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in the future.

Expand Tweet

They might win the Women's Tag Team Championship soon due to various reasons.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair will overpower The Kabuki Warriors

Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Naomi defeated Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania XL. Bianca Belair is already a very protected star in the women's division and it is apparent that WWE wants to book Cargill similarly.

Cargill and The EST of WWE were booked as a very strong team on SmackDown and with the duo possibly set to go on a winning streak, they will likely dethrone Asuka and Kairi Sane to win the Women's Tag Team Championship.

To send a message to AEW stars who want to join WWE

After Cody Rhodes and CM Punk, Jade Cargill is the biggest name to jump ship from AEW to WWE. The Stamford-based promotion has treated The American Nightmare like a top star since his return, and it will probably give Cargill a major push too.

The former AEW TBS Champion potentially being booked to win a title just a few months after her debut on SmackDown would be a strong message from Triple H to AEW stars about the treatment they would receive under his leadership.

To prepare Jade Cargill for a singles run

Jade Cargill being paired up with Bianca Belair will be very beneficial for her as the latter is one of the most talented pro wrestlers in the world right now. Having a tag team run with Belair on WWE SmackDown would help Jade improve her in-ring abilities and understand how things work in the Stamford-based company. In addition, it would also plant the seeds for a Cargill vs. Belair match in the future, which would make the Stamford-based promotion a lot of money.

Bianca Belair was confident about winning the Women's Tag Team Championship following WWE SmackDown

Following their win on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Corey Graves stated on commentary that Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair may change the landscape of the women's tag team division of the Stamford-based company.

Expand Tweet

The EST of WWE believes she can do just that with Cargill by her side as she stated that they were confident about winning the Women's Tag Team Championship from The Kabuki Warriors.

"You know, right now, Damage CTRL has those tag team titles, and, you know, I got a lot of history with them. We already added Jade to the big three at WrestleMania to come down so they still got those titles and I've never been a tag team champion. I never had nobody on my side like Jade Cargill," Bianca Belair said.

The duo of Jade and Bianca may cross paths with Asuka and Kairi Sane soon. It might lead to them winning the Women's Tag Team Championship, possibly at WWE Backlash next month.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Will Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair win the WWE Women's Tag Team titles? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion