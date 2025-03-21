Triple H may have subtly confirmed WWE duo will break up right before WrestleMania 41

WWE SmackDown tonight kicked off from Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy. As we are less than a month away from WrestleMania 41, big matches at Mania are being announced. WWE just officially announced a match between Kevin Owens and Randy Orton at this year's Show of Shows.

However, one more interesting feud may culminate at WrestleMania 41. WWE CCO Triple H might just have hinted at a breakup of Bloodline 2.0 mates Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. And if this materializes, the two could also clash at WrestleMania 41.

Solo Sikoa cost Jacob Fatu a championship opportunity

The Bloodline 2.0 mates can have a massive altercation next week on SmackDown. Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga annoyed Jacob Fatu big time by interfering in his match against Braun Strowman on SmackDown. It was Fatu's chance to grab gold at SmackDown next week by challenging LA Knight for the United States Championship.

Nick Aldis had earlier announced that the winner of the match between Fatu and Strowman will face Knight for the US title next week. However, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga cost Fatu the match by getting him disqualified. Braun Strowman was declared the winner as a result of disqualification.

Jacob Fatu was furious after the DQ loss

The Samoan Werewolf was angry with his Bloodline mates for costing him the match. Jacob went about throwing things backstage and also yelling at Solo and Tama Tonga for doing what they did. While the duo didn't speak up, next week on SmackDown, we might witness Fatu and Solo engage in a verbal spat.

After a heated exchange, Solo and Tama Tonga can attack Jacob Fatu, throwing him out of The Bloodline 2.0. This will also turn Jacob Fatu babyface for the first time since his debut in the company last year.

Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu may clash at WWE WrestleMania 41

If Solo and Tama Tonga attack Jacob Fatu, then a clash at WrestleMania 41 is inevitable. It will be a babyface Jacob Fatu going up against Solo Sikoa at Mania.

Moreover, a feud between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu was speculated for some time. When Solo vanished from WWE after losing the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu did question him upon return. However, Solo was able to convince his mates, and the discussion never went further.

But this time, it appears that the two will finally be at a cross against each other. It will be interesting to see what Jacob says to Solo next week on SmackDown.

